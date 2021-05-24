Photo gallery: Were you pictured at yesterday’s Chapelton Farmers’ Market?

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Did you stop by the first Chapelton Farmers’ Market of the year yesterday? Take a look at our latest photo gallery to see if you or your friends have been pictured.

Chapelton Farmers’ Market made its highly anticipated return yesterday, with hundreds of locals flocking to the event to take advantage of the easing of lockdown restrictions.

The market, hosted in the town’s Burgess Park, welcomed more than 30 stallholders showcasing a range of artisan produce, including beers, home bakes, sauces, seafood, and more.

These were by new and returning businesses alike, such as Cookie Cookie, The Cupcake Stop, All About Lemons, Bannerman Butcher, Cove Honey Bees and Cocoa Ooze.

It is hoped the market will pave the way for a variety of seasonal events set to take place over the summer.

The Duchess of Fife, director of Elsick Development Company which is leading the build of Chapelton new town, said: “The farmers’ markets are one of our most popular events and this one was our biggest yet.

“With this being the first market of the year, we were really excited to see so many residents from the town as well as visitors come by to browse the wide array of stalls.

“We have an ever-growing list of stallholders, each selling some of the best produce and products from across the across the north-east.

“From cut meat and dairy items to cakes and cocktails, there really is something for everyone each time, as well as a host of stalls selling food to take away, such as paella, pizzas and ice cream.

“Our next farmers’ market is due to take place in July and will have the added benefit of the Box Park @ Chapelton which is set to open in June.

“This has been another extremely popular initiative and will see a series of outlets open in Burgess Park, including a barber, delicatessen and greengrocer.

“Those visiting the next farmers’ market will be able to browse stalls as well as visit these exciting businesses. We have more to reveal on the Box Park @ Chapelton shortly, including an extended offering due to increased demand from local businesses and the community.”

