Tom Kitchin breaks social media silence after allegations of physical abuse and harassment in his kitchens

Tom Kitchin has vowed to address issues within his company “head-on” following more serious allegations of misconduct.

Having been hit by more claims of physical abuse and harassment at his firm in Friday’s Times, Kitchin released a 300-word statement on his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

The 44-year-old confirmed The Kitchin Group has appointed independent HR consultants to probe the allegations.

Responding to separate allegations, he also insisted directors have never taken a share of cash tips meant for front-of-house employees.

Tom Kitchin statement

Kitchin said: “Dear Guests, it has been a very challenging time over the past few weeks.

“Top kitchens the world over can be high-pressure, frenetic and challenging environments, where emotions often run high.

“However, the exacting standards of our food and service really must be matched by the standards of behaviour in our kitchens and wider operations.

“In the last few years, the feedback from our team members underlines the steps we’ve taken to improve what had often been a traditional culture in our kitchens but we still have more to do.

“Whilst we are proud of the exacting standards we set ourselves, we have never pretended that we are perfect and where further improvements need to be made, we will address those head-on.

“That’s why we have appointed an independent, external HR consultancy to investigate any complaints and, where they have merit, we will not hesitate to take appropriate action.”

Responding to tipping claims

Moving on to address the issue of splitting tips between staff members, Kitchin added: “Historically, credit card tips and service charges have been shared between all front of house and kitchen team members, including those directors who work in the venues alongside their colleagues to create the guest experience.

“Directors have never participated in any share of cash tips.

“Going forward, all credit card cash tips will be shared entirely between the operational front of house teams and kitchen teams.”

And the chef, who became Scotland’s youngest winner of a Michelin star in 2006, said he had been grateful for support in recent weeks.

“During the past few weeks, I really have been enormously grateful for the heartfelt support we have received from many, many members of our team, past and present, from my fellow chefs in the UK and beyond, and from our extremely loyal guests,” he added.

“Seeing the restaurant full last night and reflecting on the incredible professionalism of our team, I felt really proud of every single one of them, and I know that they share my commitment to continually improve every aspect of our operation. Tom.”

Two staff suspended

Kitchin – who studied at Perth College before training at Gleneagles Hotel – has been accused of manhandling his staff and presiding over an environment of harassment.

Two former members of staff claim to have seen the Edinburgh-born chef – who also owns Edinburgh’s Scran and Scallie and East Lothian’s The Bonnie Badger – punch and drag chefs by their collars at The Kitchin restaurant in Leith.

The Kitchin Group has suspended two members of staff following the abuse and harassment claims.