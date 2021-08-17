Aberdeen’s Foodstory opens new portable cafe at beachfront to save city centre venue

Popular Aberdeen vegetarian and vegan coffee house, Foodstory, has launched its own pop-up portable cafe on Aberdeen’s beach promenade.

Located at the Fittie end of the beachfront, owners Lara Bishop and Sandy McKinnon opened the business last week in a bid to help their “mothership” cafe on Thistle Street, which lost around £60,000 last year due to the pandemic.

The business partners purchased the trailer earlier in the year in April and spent three months refurbishing it to turn it into a beach hut that could “handle the north-east weather”.