Amber Lights: Distilleries are keen to welcome visitors

Distilleries are starting to reopen their visitor centres. Here’s why whisky expert Brian Townsend thinks we should be visiting them.

The Scottish tourism industry has suffered grievously over the past two years, mainly because of the pandemic, and although 2021 has been promising, it may be years before we return to the halcyon days when it seemed half of mankind wanted to visit Scotland and its distilleries.

So in these adverse times it is good to hear that more distilleries are opening visitor centres. Indeed, some new distilleries plan a visitor centre as a key feature even before the first brick is laid. That’s a brave step, as it will be at least three years from day one of distilling until their first malt can be bottled.

That said, I know at least two distilleries that openly sell whisky from another (un-named) distillery until its own malt is available. Also, other new distilleries are selling in-house gin or vodka until their cratur has passed its third birthday.

Three notable distilleries taking the plunge are Benriach in Moray, the new Falkirk Distillery and Glencadam at Brechin, whose visitor centre should open in 2023, after many delays mainly caused by the pandemic. It is also a demanding task, involving major alteration works on a difficult site.

Benriach, acquired by the US spirits giant Brown Forman, opened its new visitor centre in May. It offers a reception area, bar, tasting lounge and retail space. The distillery, highly visible on a long bend south of Elgin, will doubtless attract many visitors “straight off the road”.

With Benriach currently widening its portfolio of malts, the visitor centre will help to spread their repute.

One eye-catching new distillery set to welcome visitors this summer is Falkirk, the £19 million brainchild of businessman and entrepreneur George Stewart.

Planned from the outset with visitors in mind, it offers a welcoming reception area, pre-tour video room followed by an informative tour – distilling started in July 2020 – ending in a well-stocked shop and vast restaurant.

The distillery lies in a semi-rural setting near the M9 just two miles from The Kelpies and Falkirk Wheel. With parking for more than 200 cars and 32 buses, it should prove another major attraction in an area that in recent years has gone from tourism backwater to must-see destination.

