Lifestyle / Food and Drink EXCLUSIVE: Shiprow Village development to breathe new life into historic Aberdeen street An Aberdeen hotelier and a publican plan to revamp the Shiprow area of Aberdeen's city centre with a new regeneration plan. By Julia Bryce August 27, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: August 27, 2021, 1:07 pm Artist impression of Shiprow Village. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Aberdeen. Shiprow Shiprow Village More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team Food and Drink Summer Sizzlers: Nando’s inspired Peri-Peri chicken pitta and sweet potato wedges August 27, 2021 Food and Drink Expect the finest artisanal breads, pastries and cakes at this new Black Isle micro-bakery August 27, 2021 Business Champagne bubble swells as Scots celebrate in style August 27, 2021 More from the Press and Journal Mark Ridgers determined to fulfil ambition to return to Premiership with Caley Thistle Scott Brown: Aberdeen need to reach the bar set by Qarabag Eleanor Bradford: Edinburgh City 2-0 Elgin City: Gavin Price’s men pay the price for slow start Cruise liner captain’s special gesture to his north-east teacher Two men arrested following ‘disturbance’ in Aberdeen city centre