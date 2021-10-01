New Forres coffee trailer steers focus on promoting local businesses

Before launching his new coffee trailer in Forres, Because of Coffee, Cameron Chase knew that the offering would only consist of high-quality produce made in the local area.

Situated at Findhorn Bridge, the trailer opened to the public on September 19, two months after Cameron, 24, received the keys.

It serves a wide variety of coffees and home bakes, including brownies, cookies and cakes, produced locally by Speyside Coffee Roasting Company and plant-based bakery, Pure Bakery.

More than 400 coffees and 200 bakes have been sold to date.

Cameron, who has worked in hospitality since leaving school and has “always loved customer facing roles,” says it was his former barista job that encouraged him to focus his business around coffee.

Cameron, from Forres, added: “I am a people person first and foremost and anyone who knows me knows that I will talk to you about anything.

“When my wife Lauren and I decided to throw caution to the wind and launch Because of Coffee it was with my experience as a barista in mind. The customers, craft and the coffee itself had me hooked.”

High quality

Yet to reveal confirmed opening times for the trailer, Cameron is currently switching these up daily to try and gauge what times will work best for the new venture.

From espressos to oat milk hazelnut flat whites, he says there is something for all coffee fans.

“It has always been our intention to stock high-quality products,” Cameron continued. “Just because we work from a trailer does not mean that quality has to be sacrificed.

“The trailer was purchased new and arrived with everything I needed, only minor changes had to be made to make it suitable for me.

“I think most people dream of one day becoming their own boss, but the longer you wait to do it the more reason you have not to go for it. My wife and I have never done anything in halves.

“Our aim is relatively simple. We want to provide fantastic coffee for our customers using as many local businesses as possible along the way. It has been an amazing experience so far.”

Balancing act

Cameron and Lauren recently welcomed their son, Mac, and also rent their very own holiday cottage, Larchwood Cottage, based in Cloddymoss.

“Since we have our young baby boy and the holiday cottage to manage, it didn’t make sense for us to make any stock ourselves. But as a result, we have met some fantastic people from whom we purchase it.

“Our family have been so incredibly supportive, I’m very lucky to have the people around me that I do!”

