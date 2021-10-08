Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fierce launches new ale as part of campaign to fight sexism in the craft beer industry

By Kelly Wilson
October 8, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: October 8, 2021, 11:54 am
Fierce Beer's founding duo: Operations director Dave McHardy, left, and managing director Dave Grant.

Fierce Beer has created a limited edition brew as part of a global initiative to help fight sexism in the industry.

The Aberdeen-based brewer has joined forces with craft beer discovery club Beer52 and US brewery Notch to launch its Brave Noise pale ale.

It will be sent to all Beer52 members in December, with a portion of the profits going directly to hospitality industry charity The Drinks Trust.

The project is part of a campaign to fight sexism in the craft beer industry, after many women took to social media earlier this year with personal stories of misogyny.

Fierce Beer & Beer52 pale ale.

Dave Grant, co-founder of Fierce Beer, said: “Craft beer is for everyone, and it’s past time that we stood together to say that sexism and misogyny won’t be tolerated as they once were.

“The Brave Noise Code of Conduct sets out values we should all live by, whether brewery, bar, festival or drinker.

“What better way to spread that message than with a great, collaborative beer?”

Proud to be part of the initiative

The Brave Noise project was instigated by Brienne Allan, production manager at Massachusetts-based Notch Brewing, who earlier this year took to social media to highlight accusations of sexism that had been shared with her.

The reaction led to breweries all over the US – and now the UK – signing up to the Brave Noise Code of Conduct, and brewing their own version of the same pale ale recipe.

Beer52 founder James Brown said: “We fully support the brave stance of Brienne Allan in bringing these horrific stories to light, as well as those who have followed her lead in other countries, including Fanny Wandel in Denmark and Siobhan Buchanan here in the UK.

“We’re proud to be part of this initiative and to bring its positive message of inclusion to 150,000 of our members across the UK, while also raising money for a great cause.”

Fierce Beer’s Brave Noise brew will feature in December’s Beer52 box, which will be sent to around 150,000 subscribers.

