Fierce launches new ale as part of campaign to fight sexism in the craft beer industry

Fierce Beer has created a limited edition brew as part of a global initiative to help fight sexism in the industry.

The Aberdeen-based brewer has joined forces with craft beer discovery club Beer52 and US brewery Notch to launch its Brave Noise pale ale.

It will be sent to all Beer52 members in December, with a portion of the profits going directly to hospitality industry charity The Drinks Trust.

The project is part of a campaign to fight sexism in the craft beer industry, after many women took to social media earlier this year with personal stories of misogyny.

Dave Grant, co-founder of Fierce Beer, said: “Craft beer is for everyone, and it’s past time that we stood together to say that sexism and misogyny won’t be tolerated as they once were.

“The Brave Noise Code of Conduct sets out values we should all live by, whether brewery, bar, festival or drinker.

“What better way to spread that message than with a great, collaborative beer?”

Proud to be part of the initiative

The Brave Noise project was instigated by Brienne Allan, production manager at Massachusetts-based Notch Brewing, who earlier this year took to social media to highlight accusations of sexism that had been shared with her.

The reaction led to breweries all over the US – and now the UK – signing up to the Brave Noise Code of Conduct, and brewing their own version of the same pale ale recipe.

Beer52 founder James Brown said: “We fully support the brave stance of Brienne Allan in bringing these horrific stories to light, as well as those who have followed her lead in other countries, including Fanny Wandel in Denmark and Siobhan Buchanan here in the UK.

“We’re proud to be part of this initiative and to bring its positive message of inclusion to 150,000 of our members across the UK, while also raising money for a great cause.”

Fierce Beer’s Brave Noise brew will feature in December’s Beer52 box, which will be sent to around 150,000 subscribers.