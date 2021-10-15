Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gin fans in for a treat as festival dedicated to spirit heads straight for Aberdeen

North-east gin fans and connoisseurs will get the chance to sample more than 50 different brands when a drinks festival rolls into town next autumn.
By Julia Bryce
October 15, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: October 15, 2021, 11:53 am
Photo of Julia Bryce
Festivalgoers at the Gin to My Tonic show.

A two-day celebration, The Gin To My Tonic Show will arrive at Aberdeen’s P&J Live arena in Dyce for the first time for two days from Friday August 26 to Saturday August 27.

More than 3,000 people are expected to attend the event across the weekend, with three sessions available.

The first session will take place on the Friday evening from 6pm to 10pm, while two sessions will run on the Saturday – the first kicking off at noon until 4pm, and the second from 6pm to 10pm.

What to expect

The festival will give gin enthusiasts the opportunity to meet the distillers behind some of Scotland’s and the UK’s biggest brands, with more than 50 premium firms signed up to take part.

More than 250 craft gins and spirits will be available to be sampled, and participants will be able to enjoy various different styles, too.

A flavour of what’s to come…

Distillers will also be sharing vodka, rum, whisky and more, meaning there’s something for everyone.

Samples are included within the ticket price, so ticket holders can try lots of different gins and spirits as part of their fee in order to find a new favourite.

Attendees can purchase full size drinks or cocktails, plus bottles to take home, straight from the distillers themselves and several masterclasses per session will also be running.

The events will cover everything from traditional tasting sessions to cocktails.

Festivalgoers enjoying their gin.

Claire-Lena Miller-Davis, exhibition sales manager at P&J Live, said: “The popularity of gin has gone through the roof in recent years, with many new independent and well-known favourites coming to market with new and unique flavour twists, much to the surprise and delight of gin connoisseurs.

“We are really pleased to welcome the Gin To My Tonic Show next year, and look forward to gin-dulging in everything that it has to offer.”

Previous north-east exhibitors at the Glasgow show have included eeNoo, Esker Gin and The House of Botanicals.

The team at Hrafn Gin have already confirmed their attendance.

The Gin To My Tonic Show in Glasgow saw thousands attending.

Paul Hudson-Jones, managing director of the show, says it is time to celebrate Scotland’s vibrant and innovative craft gin and distilling scene.

He added: “Our ethos has always been to unite gin makers with gin lovers in a fun and immersive way, with a passion for showcasing small batch craft gins and crafts spirits that are not always readily available.

“The festival is unique due to the number of makers in attendance, but also in that you can try multiple spirits onsite as part of your ticket in order to find a new favourite.

“Having run the festival in Glasgow for three years, we are beyond excited to be adding additional dates, such as Aberdeen, and helping fly the flag for Scottish gin makers.”

Gin fans getting involved.

Tickets

Early bird tickets are priced between £10 and £25.  The £10 package includes a show guide, unlimited tastings and access to classes and workshops.

Additionally, the £25 gin connoisseurs package also includes fast track entry, access to a lounge complete with a gin and tonic, cloakroom and shop drop facilities, a tote bag and a branded Copa glass and stainless steel straw.

Tickets are available at thegintomytonic.com/event/gin-festival-aberdeen.

