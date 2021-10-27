Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
From washing dishes to Michelin star: Top chef Lorna McNee recognised with special award

A Moray chef who secured Glasgow its first Michelin star in 18 years has been recognised with a special award to celebrate her industry achievements.
By David Mackay
October 27, 2021, 2:38 pm Updated: October 27, 2021, 2:46 pm
Photo of David Mackay
Chef Lorna McNee with her UHI award. Photo: UHI

Lorna McNee, who is head chef at Cail Bruich in the city, won the BBC’s Great British Menu competition in 2019 and was Scottish Chef of the Year in 2017.

Now the Forres native has been recognised by UHI for her accomplishments in the industry after becoming the first female chef to receive a Michelin star in Glasgow.

Path to the top for Lorna McNee

The 34-year-old took her first steps in the industry by washing dishes at the Little Sicily restaurant in Forres.

The job ignited her passion for cookery and she enrolled on a course at Moray College UHI to pursue her dream further.

While studying in Elgin, she was offered a place with Gordon Ramsay at the prestigious Claridge’s Hotel in London.

The opportunity was supported by UHI’s donors and has since inspired the creation of a specific university student development fund, which has now supported 500 students to take up industry opportunities.

UHI has now recognised Mrs McNee with its alumni award, which recognises the impact of a former student on business and public life, after she graduated with a HNC in professional cookery in 2008.

She said: “The university gave me so much while I was studying there, which helped me grow into the person I am today.

“It’s not that I disliked school, but I wasn’t very academic. I was always much more hands on and college was perfect for that. I was given lots of encouragement, which I really hadn’t had before.

“It meant a huge amount to me to be told by my lecturers that my knife skills were really good and that my bechamel sauce was well-seasoned.”

Chef uses success to inspire others

Mrs McNee previously worked as an apprentice at Restaurant Andrew Fairlie in Gleneagles before joining Cail Bruich as head chef in August last year.

She became the first female solo chef to be awarded a Michelin star in 20 years in January – just five months into her first head chef role.

Moray College UHI principal, David Patterson, added: “We are immensely proud of Lorna and all she has received.

“We are grateful too for the commitment she has shown to the ongoing work of the college to transform lives in Moray, including being guest of honour speaker at our college graduation and bringing the Master Chefs of Great Britain up to Moray to enthuse and inspire our hospitality students.”

