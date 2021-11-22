Two young Highlands and Islands chefs win Andrew Fairlie scholarship 2020/2021

Two talented chefs from the Highlands and Islands have wowed a panel of expert judges to bag a prestigious hospitality scholarship.

Junior sous chef at The Torridon in Wester Ross, Amy Stephenson, 22, and Josh Wilkinson, 25, who is a senior chef de partie at the Isle of Eriska Hotel on Eriska, have won the Andrew Fairlie scholarship 2020/2021.

The duo were up against three other finalists and had to present their talents in a skills test where they had to recreate a classic Andrew Fairlie dish while showing off their knowledge, individuality and creativity by choosing and producing two additional elements to complement this.

The competition took place at Perth College UHI and the winners were announced during an event at Gleneagles.

Spearheaded by industry body Hospitality Industry Trust (HIT) Scotland and supported by the First Minister, Scottish Government, and Gleneagles, the scholarship was launched in February 2019 in recognition of Andrew Fairlie’s significant and lasting contribution to the sector.

The Andrew Fairlie scholarship prize will see both chefs receive a variety of once-in-a-lifetime educational experiences across the period of a year, enabling them to continue to grow in their career.

Some of those experiences include a stage at two Michelin star Restaurant Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles, a stage at three Michelin star Core by Clare Smyth in London, practical stage in an international kitchen and more.

The judges included Michelin star chefs Stephen McLaughlin, Tom Kerridge, Sat Bains and Lorna McNee, and Scotland’s National Chef Gary Maclean.

What did they need to do to win?

The skills test was centred around Andrew’s aromatic duck recipe, poached and roasted duck with honey and spices.

Restaurant Andrew Fairlie sous chef, Russell Plowman, talked the finalists through the dish, the detail needed in the preparation and cookery, and seasoning to taste.

The duck would be served in two ways – the honey glazed breast, with a crispy duck leg salad.

They were given the ingredients for the dressings, but had to work out the quantities to mix themselves.

After being given time to look at the seasonal larder, they decided what they wanted to use to make two garnishes and a sauce to accompany the duck.

The finalists had two hours to cook to provide two finished plates of food that looked and tasted great. Students from Perth College acted in a commis chef role to help the finalists on judging day.

After much deliberation, looking at technique and skill, flavour, and artistry, the judges decided that the two chefs to be named Andrew Fairlie scholars were Amy and Josh.

Stephen McLaughlin, lead judge and head chef at Restaurant Andrew Fairlie, said: “What a thrill it has been for us all to get back together for finals day of our second Andrew Fairlie Scholarship.

“It has been especially exciting this year to have been able do it in in our new host venue, Perth College UHI, for the cook off.

“Full credit goes to all our finalists who have maintained their match fitness in the run up to the final.

“Every one of the finalists showed great desire and passion to become one of the next Andrew Fairlie scholars, and many congratulations to Amy and Josh who came out on top.”

