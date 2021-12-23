Three easy-to-make Champagne cocktails to kick off the festivities

An error occurred. Please try again.

Champagne is one of those drinks quintessential with celebrations and festivities.

And what better way to toast the festive season than with a cocktail which not only tastes good, but is really easy to whip up in minutes?

This recipe provides a Christmas twist for the timeless, classic cocktail the French 75, which is held in high esteem and is a traditional winter-warmer with citrus fruits and spices.

A Cosmopolitan is also a very popular cocktail and this fruity Christmas version will make for the ultimate festive tipple.

And for those driving or not drinking alcohol, there’s a non-alcoholic interpretation of the classic Italian aperitivo spritz.

Rhubarb and ginger French 75

Serves 1

Ingredients

35ml Haysmith’s Rhubarb and Ginger Gin

15ml lemon juice

10ml sugar syrup

100ml Veuve Monsigny Champagne

Garnish: Orange twist and cardamom pod

Method

Shake gin, lemon juice and sugar syrup into an ice-filled shaker.

Strain liquid into a Champagne coupe glass and top with Champagne.

Garnish with an orange twist and a cardamom pod.

Christmas Cosmopolitan

Serves 1

Ingredients

50ml Infusionist Clementine Snow Globe Clementine Gin Liqueur

25ml cranberry juice

25ml lime juice

75ml Veuve Monsigny Champagne

Garnish: Orange peel

Method

Set the Champagne aside and shake the other ingredients with ice. Strain into a prosecco glass and top with Champagne.

Garnish with an orange peel twist.

Bittersweet spritz

Serves 1

Ingredients

125g dark Seville marmalade

250ml cranberry juice

3cm wedge of fresh grapefruit

150ml Zerozecco

Garnish: Grapefruit slice

Method

Hand squeeze juice from the grapefruit wedge into a saucepan, then also place the remaining skin into the pan. Add all the remaining ingredients into the pan. Bring to the boil (giving a stir to ensure the marmalade mixes through the liquid). Take off the heat and allow to cool for 10 minutes. Pour into a jar or bottle and leave in the fridge until chilled. This cordial can be stored in the fridge for up to two weeks.

To serve

Pour 35ml of cordial into an ice-filled glass and top with 175ml of Zerozecco.

Recipes courtesy of Aldi.

For more recipes…