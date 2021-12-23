Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Aberdeen man told there’s no solution to four-month vaccine passport woes

By James Wyllie
December 23, 2021, 5:00 pm
Robert Grubb, from Aberdeen, has been left 'in limbo' during a four-month battle over his Covid vaccination status.
Robert Grubb has been left 'in limbo' during a four-month battle over his Covid vaccination status.

An Aberdeen man fears he’s “fallen through the cracks” amid a four-month struggle to prove his Covid vaccination status.

Robert Grubb received two doses of the Sinopharm jab in April, while working in the United Arab Emirates.

He returned to the north-east in August and was advised by his GP to get re-vaccinated with products authorised by UK authorities.

Robert received one dose of Moderna, but was turned away from getting another because his overseas jabs classified him as fully-vaccinated.

However, the 33-year-old’s Covid status app can’t include the UAE jabs as they’re not recognised here, meaning his vaccine passport shows he’s only had one dose.

The oil worker fears this could prevent him from certain events, travelling or job opportunities – and he’s been told by the Scottish Government there’s no solution.

‘General apathy’ for finding a fix

Robert does have paper copies of his Covid vaccination status certificates from the UAE and Aberdeen, but has been left with unanswered questions over how useful these could be.

He said: “I suggested if I were to travel, would the paper certificates be sufficient – and the answer was ‘we don’t know’.

“There seems to be a general inflexibility.

“I thought, once I raised the issue, someone would give you dispensation – but no-one wants to do anything.

“My big fear is, if they bring in further restrictions, that I’ll be caught in the middle.”

‘We appreciate it may be frustrating…’

The Sinopharm vaccine was developed in China, and works in a similar way to the likes of flu and polio jabs.

It introduces “inactivated” or killed coronavirus particles to the immune system, so it learns how further infection can be fought off.

Bottles of used Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine at a centre in Thailand.
Bottles of used Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine at a centre in Thailand.

It has been approved for use in 80 countries, including the UAE, Bahrain and large parts of South America and Africa.

Robert added: “I don’t think they’ll give certification here for the ones I got in the UAE as so few places accept it.

“Then you’ll have people complaining why they can’t [use Sinopharm for UK vaccinations] when others can, so I can see them wanting to avoid the issue entirely.

“But I don’t understand why there’s not an alternative, even if that’s just giving you another dose.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “People vaccinated in other countries with vaccines not approved by MHRA should speak to their local health board about what the most appropriate vaccine or booster is, based on their clinical need.

“While we appreciate it may be frustrating for people vaccinated abroad to not be able to transfer their records onto the vaccine status app, they are able to use a negative test result to access venues.”

More coronavirus news:

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]