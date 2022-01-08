10 independent places to get vegan takeaway food from in Aberdeen

An error occurred. Please try again.

In the mood for a vegan takeaway meal in Aberdeen but you have no idea where to start? We’ve got just the listicle for you.

Highlighting 10 of the top eateries offering vegan dishes, these city-based businesses have a range of options available for you to try out.

Whether you love vegan food or live the lifestyle yourself, there’s plenty of cuisines to pick from including Italian, Mediterranean, Indian and more.

BioCafe

Offering up a host of vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options you’re bound to find something delicious on BioCafe’s menu.

The dishes are inspired by the owners’ travels and have influences from India, Greece, Italy and Turkey to name a few.

From breakfast options to lunch, dinner, desserts and drinks, there’s something for all. The open sandwiches are incredibly popular, as are the waffles, Buddha bowls, burgers and cakes.

You’ll find them on Deliveroo to order straight to your door.

Address: 39, Rosemount Viaduct, Aberdeen AB25 1NQ

Cafe Harmony

The passionate bunch at Cafe Harmony specialise in showcasing great produce from the north-east with an Mediterranean twist.

On the menu you can decide whether a tapas-style meal is for you, or, if you’d like, there’s the option to indulge in three courses.

As well as the hummus, patatas bravas, tomato bruschetta and roasted red pepper pate, there’s also a vegan sharing board and a range of vegan dishes like the tagine, mushroom risotto, salads and pastas.

You’ll also find this venue on Deliveroo.

Address: 21 Bon-Accord Terrace, Aberdeen AB11 6DP

Da Vinci’s Ristorante Italiano

Italian by name and nature, Da Vinci’s is a hot spot for vegan diners as it has its own separate vegan menu which is packed with dishes.

From five different starters to mains including vegan lasagne, mushroom and truffle penne, a layered Mediterranean dish with aubergines and lots more, there’s plenty to choose from.

There’s also something sweet to keep those cravings at bay. You’ll catch them on Deliveroo.

Address: 1 Alford Lane, Aberdeen AB10 1YB

Sea Salt and Sole – Dyce and Bridge of Don

The vegan sausage supper is well worth sampling according to locals with some hailing it on the Vegan Aberdeen and Shire Facebook page as a “must try”.

As well as the sausage supper, customers can indulge in the firm’s vegan burger which comes topped with vegan cheese, onion chutney and lettuce. There’s also pineapple fritters for dessert, too.

Be sure to place your order in advance as the chip shop does get busy.

If you are looking for vegan fish and chips though, be sure to check out Roots Catering at Aberdeen beach.

Address: Unit 5 Jesmond Drive, Bridge of Don, Aberdeen AB22 8UR or Station Road, Dyce, Aberdeen AB21 7BA

The Pigs Wings

This street food eatery is one of the most popular places for deli subs and its cuisine is inspired by cuisine all over the world.

Featuring falafel, wraps, loaded fries and much more, there’s plenty for those following a vegan diet or lifestyle to enjoy from The Pigs Wings based on Schoolhill at Upperkirkgate in the city centre.

Place your order direct with the venue.

Address: 22 Upperkirkgate, Aberdeen AB10 1BA

Wild Ginger

Based in the heart of Aberdeen’s city centre, Wild Ginger on Union Street offers a range of vegan and vegetarian dishes.

The Indian restaurant specialises in premium dishes, giving the residents of Aberdeen a new experience of enjoying more dishes aimed at a fine-dining style of cooking and service.

You can order online and get it delivered direct to your door.

Address: 367 Union Street, Aberdeen AB11 6BT

Namaste Delhi

Not sure which Indian dish you’d like to try? Why not order a mix of Indian tapas from the team at Namaste Delhi.

Situated on Bridge Street, just off of Union Street, expect to find a range of authentic Indian food from the streets of Delhi on the menu.

Order direct from the restaurant.

Address: Ground Floor, 64 Bridge Street, Aberdeen AB11 6JN

BrewDog (Union Square or Castlegate)

Known for their popular two-for-one Vegan Mondays where customers can enjoy two mains for the price of one, the firm has extended the deal so that it will be available every day throughout Veganuary this month.

With a range of vegan burgers and sides including cauliflower wings, loaded skins seitan wings, there’s plenty to get your teeth into.

There is also raspberry Little Moon’s deep fried ice cream which comes with a Biscoff dip available for dessert

For anyone visiting the restaurants they are also offering free refills on their BrewDog alcohol-free draft beers for Dry January, too.

Address: Union Square Shopping Centre, Guild Street, Aberdeen AB11 5RG or 5-9 Union Street, Aberdeen AB11 5BU

Roots Catering – Aberdeen Beach

If you are craving a vegan burger or loaded fries, the best place to go is Roots Catering.

While you can’t get this delivered to your door, you can nip down to the beach in your car and get a bite to eat to take away.

If you’re like me carfresco (eating in your car) is the way to go to ensure your brunch, lunch or dinner doesn’t get cold on the way home.

You can also enjoy vegan milkshakes and there’s usually a range of weekly specials to try out, too.

On Thursdays from 5-8pm Roots serves up vegan fish and chips.

Address: Beach Boulevard, Aberdeen AB11 5DN (near Footdee/Fittie side)

Foodstory – Aberdeen Beach and Thistle Street

Similar to Roots Catering the team at Foodstory opened a beach hut where customers can pick up a range of goodies to take away.

The vegan and vegetarian food firm has their popular focaccia sandwiches, toasties and cinnamon rolls on offer, and also boasts a range of hot drinks you can enjoy.

Address: Beach Boulevard, Aberdeen AB11 5DN (near Footdee/Fittie side) or 11-15 Thistle Street, Aberdeen AB10 1XZ

