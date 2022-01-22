4 restaurants in the north-east with two or more AA Rosettes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Every year, dining establishments across the UK are awarded accolades by the AA Rosette scheme.

Established in 1956, the purpose of the rosettes are to assess the quality of food served by restaurants and hotels.

A number in the north-east have received commendations and here we are focusing on those given 2 or more rosettes.

According to the AA Restaurant Guide, success or failure in achieving rosettes is based on one or more visits by an AA inspector to a hotel or restaurant.

Around 10% of restaurants nationwide are of a standard that is worthy of one rosette and above. Two rosettes are deemed excellent and three outstanding. Four and five are the pinnacle.

IX Restaurant at The Chester Hotel – Aberdeen

2 Rosettes

Executive chef Kevin Dalglish leads the team at the hotel’s IX Restaurant. Currently the hotel is primarily focusing on its The Gallery bar space for food and drink reservations due to the pandemic, offering a relaxed yet high-quality dining experience.

As a result, the restaurant is currently host to a range of fine dining events which are priced at £85 per person and include canapes and fizz on arrival, with each course is paired with wines.

Address: 59-63 Queen’s Road, Aberdeen, AB15 4YP

Eat on the Green – Ellon, Aberdeenshire

2 Rosettes

Home to the north-east’s very own The Kilted Chef and Menu magazine columnist, Craig Wilson, he and his wife Lindsay work in synch to create one of the most special dining experienced in the region.

The attention to detail on every plate ensures each guest’s experience is second to none.

Known for their delicious Scottish cuisine, Craig will take influences from his travels and incorporate them into his dishes which showcase the very best of local produce.

Based in the quaint village of Udny, there’s nothing quite like this hidden gem.

Address: Udny Green, Ellon, Aberdeenshire, AB41 7RS

Kildrummy Inn – Alford, Aberdeenshire

2 Rosettes

This traditional inn focuses on serving up the very best dishes, with a focus on supporting and promoting local and Scottish producers.

Owned by executive chef David Littlewood, it is his head chef, Alexandria Hay, who primarily leads the team – however the duo create the modern menus together showing off the kitchen’s flair for innovation and creativity.

Served with a relaxed, professional touch, Kildrummy Inn welcomes all. It isn’t unusual to see families, couples on dates and older individuals frequent the venue for some of the best food in the region.

Address:Kildrummy, Alford, Aberdeenshire, AB33 8QS

Douneside House – Aboyne, Aberdeenshire

3 Rosettes

This stunning country house is one of the most elegant dining venues in the north-east.

Set in the The MacRobert Estate in the Scottish Highlands, Douneside House is full of history and character, and is hands down one of the best places to eat out in the area.

There are two dining rooms at the venue, one being the conservatory and the other is the library where 12 lucky guests can dine from the six-course tasting menu.

Head chef Marr Price and his team take guests on a culinary journey while highlighting the exquisite local larder. They also use home-grown produce within the kitchen from the hotel’s garden where more than 80 varieties of fruit, vegetables and herbs are grown.

There’s also Dining Club events for those interested in luxurious food and drink experiences.

This is the fifth consecutive year they have retained three rosettes.

Address: Tarland, Aboyne, Aberdeenshire, AB34 4UL

