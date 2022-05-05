Meal prep firm born out of 27-year-old mum’s hunger to promote healthy eating

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lucy Davidson knows the struggle of juggling being a mum, fiancee and homeowner whilst working a full-time job all too well.

And if that weren’t enough, there is also the added pressure of preparing nutritious meals to fuel your day.

Twenty-four hours just isn’t enough.

Lucy, who resides in New Deer with her fiance Nick and their two kids, Lincoln, 3, and 18-month-old Harper, like many others found creating healthy meals a challenge when her firstborn came along.

With that, she began producing her own nourishing dishes in bulk which led to the 27-year-old launching her own meal prep business, known as Springbank Kitchen.

Springbank Kitchen

Springbank Kitchen was established at the start of April and operates from New Deer Public Hall in Aberdeenshire.

It offers a range of healthy and convenient micro meals from a varying menu that changes weekly.

Lucy was a hairstylist for more than 10 years before taking a break to start a family and moving to the countryside.

Starting this new chapter is what inspired Lucy to start her entrepreneurial journey in the local food industry.

She said: “The concept came from knowing how hard it is to juggle work, kids and a house alongside making healthy food.

“My business takes the stress away by making it easy for the customer to choose what to have and not have the prep and washing up afterward.

“You can just pop it in the microwave and eat it straight away.”

Lucy is currently selling around 50 prepared meals per week – a figure that continues to “grow weekly”.

Healthy and convenient

“My dishes are healthy and calorie-controlled meals that are full of flavour and made using local produce,” added Lucy.

Auchmaliddie Mains Beef and TPS Fruit and Veg are among the local producers showcased in some of Springbank Kitchen’s meals.

Meals can be delivered directly to customers’ doors in New Deer and surrounding areas. Deliveries are made every Friday.

In terms of the recipes, the mum-of-two said her fiance inspires a lot of them.

Lucy produces each dish, many of which are gluten-free and dairy-free, in New Deer Public Hall’s catering kitchen.

Previous dishes to feature on the menu include:

Barbecue pulled pork served with mash and steamed veg

Mild chicken curry with a tomato base served with rice

Brocolli and stilton soup

Cajun-spiced chicken pasta served with carrots, peppers and baby corn

Chicken, bacon and leek cottage pie

Speaking on her experience of running Springbank Kitchen so far, Lucy said: “I really enjoy cooking great food and being in the kitchen.

“Cooking is my happy place so after doing some market research and seeing a gap in the market for healthy convenience food I decided to give it a go.

“It’s been a great first few weeks with the business and I feel excited for what the future holds.

“Already, I’d like to grow Springbank Kitchen to the point of having my own premises and staff.”

Email springbank_kitchen@yahoo.com for more information.

