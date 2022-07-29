Recipes: Cool down with a jug of one of these easy-to-make summer cocktails

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The weather in the last couple of weeks has certainly heralded the arrival of summer, that’s for sure.

And what’s one thing that many of us long for when the sun makes an appearance? An ice-cold, refreshing tipple to sip away at that transports you to the tropics.

Well, Drambuie has got you covered.

These cocktail recipes are perfect to prepare for a quick and easy sunny delight. Not only do they look the part, but they taste it, too.

The first, a Drambuie coffee tonic, is a delicious summery cocktail that can be preprepared for a get-together when hosting friends and loved ones in the sunshine.

All you need to do is combine Drambuie liqueur with either tequila or gin, fresh grapefruit juice, and coffee for a unique flavour – perfect for those who enjoy a subtly sweet yet refreshing drink.

This can be premixed in a glass jug and stored in the fridge until required.

The second, a Drambuie coffee grapefruit paloma, is equally as refreshing and flavourful.

Keen to prepare some more cocktails this summer? You’ll find a line-up of tempting recipes here.

Drambuie coffee tonic

Ingredients

50ml Drambuie

100ml tonic water

25ml espresso or strong cold brew coffee

Method

Make a Drambuie and tonic in a tall glass with ice. Leave enough room at the top to pour in a small shot of espresso, then stir and enjoy.

Drambuie coffee grapefruit paloma

Ingredients

25ml Drambuie

25ml Tequila or gin

25ml Pink or red grapefruit juice

25ml brewed coffee

Soda

Method

Mix all the ingredients together in a glass jug and serve the premix and soda, in equal parts in champagne saucers.

For more cocktail recipes…