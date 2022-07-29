Recipes: Cool down with a jug of one of these easy-to-make summer cocktails

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Recipes: Cool down with a jug of one of these easy-to-make summer cocktails

By Brian Stormont and Karla Sinclair
July 29, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: July 29, 2022, 12:58 pm
Drambuie coffee grapefruit paloma.
The weather in the last couple of weeks has certainly heralded the arrival of summer, that’s for sure.

And what’s one thing that many of us long for when the sun makes an appearance? An ice-cold, refreshing tipple to sip away at that transports you to the tropics.

Well, Drambuie has got you covered.

These cocktail recipes are perfect to prepare for a quick and easy sunny delight. Not only do they look the part, but they taste it, too.

The first, a Drambuie coffee tonic, is a delicious summery cocktail that can be preprepared for a get-together when hosting friends and loved ones in the sunshine.

All you need to do is combine Drambuie liqueur with either tequila or gin, fresh grapefruit juice, and coffee for a unique flavour – perfect for those who enjoy a subtly sweet yet refreshing drink.

This can be premixed in a glass jug and stored in the fridge until required.

The second, a Drambuie coffee grapefruit paloma, is equally as refreshing and flavourful.

Keen to prepare some more cocktails this summer? You’ll find a line-up of tempting recipes here.

Drambuie coffee tonic

Ingredients

  • 50ml Drambuie
  • 100ml tonic water
  • 25ml espresso or strong cold brew coffee

Method

  1. Make a Drambuie and tonic in a tall glass with ice.
  2. Leave enough room at the top to pour in a small shot of espresso, then stir and enjoy.

Drambuie coffee grapefruit paloma

Ingredients

  • 25ml Drambuie
  • 25ml Tequila or gin
  • 25ml Pink or red grapefruit juice
  • 25ml brewed coffee
  • Soda

Method

  1. Mix all the ingredients together in a glass jug and serve the premix and soda, in equal parts in champagne saucers.

For more cocktail recipes…

