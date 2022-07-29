Cricket: Stoneywood-Dyce hoping ‘Besterball’ brings about a resurgence in form

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cricket: Stoneywood-Dyce hoping ‘Besterball’ brings about a resurgence in form

By Jamie Durent
July 29, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: July 29, 2022, 12:57 pm
Stoneywood Dyce batter Ewan Davidson
Stoneywood Dyce's Ewan Davidson.

The England cricket team have “Bazball” – now Stoneywood-Dyce believe they have their equivalent with “Besterball”.

England have earned praise this summer for their more aggressive, attacking brand of cricket under new head coach-captain duo Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes.

McCullum’s nickname is Baz, hence the term – even if the man himself does not agree with it being banded about.

Aberdeen side Stoneywood-Dyce appointed Lennard Bester as their new captain last week and, according to batter Ewan Davidson, his forthright approach is having an impact.

They have lost seven straight in the Eastern Premier and, while they do not appear to be in relegation danger, the slump has not been acceptable.

“England have got Bazball, we’ve got Besterball,” said Davidson. “It’s really exciting for myself personally and for us as a group.

“Lennard is a great player and in the field last weekend he was brilliant. He made changes at the right time. There’s a really good vibe around the group and we want to end on a high.

“It’s brilliant to have someone come to you and say: ‘this is what we’re doing badly, this is how we improve it’. He’s going to outline how we improve and you saw that from the bowling on Saturday.

New Stoneywood Dyce captain Lennard Bester
New Stoneywood-Dyce captain Lennard Bester, right.

“There’s a much better feel around the club and we’re really confident we can finish off the season well.”

Bester, who hails from South Africa, came to Aberdeen in 2015, but this is the first season he has been able to fully commit to cricket.

His brother Hein was an overseas amateur with Stoneywood-Dyce in the early 2000s.

Watsonians are the visitors to People’s Park this weekend, with Davidson confident they can arrest their decline.

“They’re going to give us a huge challenge,” he added. “The Hairs up top play for Scotland and they are going to come at you.

“We always seem to do well against Watsonians and we beat them earlier in the season. We just need one result to kick us back into the winning mood again.”

Aberdeenshire and Huntly ready for key showdown

Meanwhile, in the North-East Championship, Huntly captain Jack Mitchell believes it’s win or bust for their title hopes.

The Strathbogie outfit, who are third in the table, take on league leaders Aberdeenshire at Mannofield.

Huntly have won eight and lost twice this season, with Shire winning nine and losing once.

Mitchell believes his side need to win to keep their hopes of glory alive going into the final three games.

He said: “The team is playing really well and playing with a lot of confidence at the moment.

“It’s all-or-nothing for us, because if we lose our chance of winning the league is gone.

“But if we could beat Aberdeenshire then it gives us a chance going into the final three games of the season.

Huntly captain Jack Mitchell
Huntly captain Jack Mitchell believes they need to defeat Aberdeenshire to retain hopes of winning the league.

“We would still have a chance and our ultimate goal is to try to win the league, so it’s a big game for us.”

A victory for Huntly could hand second-placed Meigle – who like Aberdeenshire have only lost once – the advantage if they can overcome Stoneywood-Dyce 2nds at Victory Park.

But Shire skipper Kenny Reid is determined to ensure his charges remain in pole position for championship glory by picking up another win.

He added: “We need to continue that level of performance and that ruthlessness we’ve shown in the last few weeks.

“We’re just looking one game at a time, we don’t want to look ahead.

“If we were to win this game, it maybe knocks Huntly out of the race, but we wouldn’t be able to relax because there are more big games coming up.”

Elsewhere, Gordonians tackle Strathmore at Lochside Park.

No complacency from Crescent

Crescent stand on the threshold of winning their first ever Grade 1 title, safe in the knowledge that their destiny is in their own hands.

But with six games to play their captain Nathan Thangaraj is taking nothing for granted.

He said: “The league is full of good teams, including Saturday’s opponents Master Blasters Aberdeen, who are pushing for third place.

“They have proved they are well capable of beating anyone on their day, but we are in a good place, playing well with both bat and ball.

“In particular, Sujaya Rajeevaln, who is fourth in the batting averages with 63.33.

“Chovatiya Hemalkamur of Master Blasters Aberdeen is joint-top wicket-taker in the league with 23 wickets to his name, so it’s evenly poised.”

After the last-ball defeat suffered by Knight Riders at the hands of Inverurie last week at Kellands Park, only two teams effectively remain in the title race.

Bon Accord, who are the other contenders for the league title, are at home to Inverurie, who will be hoping to prove their dramatic win last weekend was no fluke.

Tauqeer Malik, the Bons captain was in no doubt about the enormity of their task, but said: “We need to make inroads into Crescent’s lead before we meet them next week in what could be a title decider.”

Elsewhere in the division, Knight Riders are at home to Cults, Gordonians host Mannofield, while Aberdeen Grammar are in last chance saloon at Rubislaw, where they must start a winning run to avoid relegation when they entertain 2nd Knight Riders.

In Grade 2, leaders Grampian can strengthen their position at home to Portcullis, while Siyapa can keep the pressure on the leaders should they as expected beat Ellon Gordon at Gordon Park.

In Grade 3, Methlick can continue their relentless march to the title at Countesswells, where they meet 3rd Gordonians.

