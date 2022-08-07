Drumnadrochit doughnut shack runs rings round Nessie as Drumnadonuts takes off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Drumnadrochit doughnut shack runs rings round Nessie as Drumnadonuts takes off

By Andy Morton
August 7, 2022, 6:00 am
Angie Grieve started Drumnadonuts after her husband noticed the popularity of the sugary hoops at a local fair.
Angie Grieve started Drumnadonuts after her husband noticed the popularity of the sugary hoops at a local fair.

Drumnadrochit, the village on the western edge of Loch Ness, is more associated with a certain camera-shy monster than American-style treats.

But that’s all set to change after a guesthouse in the village opened up a doughnut shack in its garden.

Now, the queues for Drumnadonuts are gearing up to be as long as those outside the nearby Nessie museum.

“Things are really picking up,” says Angie Grieve, the owner of Drumnadonuts and the Kilmore Farmhouse B&B.

Drumnadonuts Drumnadrochit donut
Angie Grieve welcomes customers to Drumnadonuts in the garden of her B&B.

Since opening on Sunday July 24, Angie has been dishing out boxes of Drumnadrochit doughnuts to eager locals and tourists alike at Drumnadonuts.

The 55-year-old puts the early success of the new venture down to the marketing nous of daughter Alex, who is the family whizz on social media.

Alex has been posting mouth-watering photos of the doughnut shack on Instagram as the business gets out of the starting blocks.

“She’s a darling,” Angie says of Alex. “She’s got a marketing degree, and I have no clue, so it kind of works.”

‘Drumnadrochit doesn’t have doughnuts’

Alex is not the only family member lending support to the doughnut venture.

Angie’s husband Jim got the idea for Drumnadonuts after he noticed a long line of people at a craft fair doughnut stand.

Angie bought the catering cart after her husband noticed demand for donuts.

“I mean, there was about 20 people queuing up for doughnuts,” Angie says.

“We thought to ourselves, ‘Drumnadrochit doesn’t have doughnuts. Maybe we could do this.’ It was just like a eureka moment.”

Angie bought a catering cart and learned how to use a doughnut machine. Angie and Jim now churn out fresh mini doughnuts daily, selling them at £2 for a bag of four.

Drumnadonuts Drumnadrochit donut
Drumnadonuts sells four mini doughnuts for £2.

But doughnuts are not the only delights at Angie’s stand. Also on sale are brioches, baguettes (“Simple ones like tuna mayo,” says Angie) and ice creams as well as coffees and teas.

Hot dogs are another addition to the Drumnadonuts menu. But don’t expect Angie to make the obvious jump to calling them Drumnadogs.

Drumnadonuts offers a wide range of food including hot dogs and baguettes.

When confronted with the potential name change, she laughs it off.

“I don’t know,” she says. “Is that going a step too far?”

Doughnut shack Drumnadonuts can be found at the Kilmore Farmhouse B&B in Drumnadrochit, IV63 6UF. The shack is open from 12-5pm on Monday to Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, opening hours are 11am to 5pm.

