Professional eaters to take on ‘unbeatable’ food challenge in Inverness’ Scotch & Rye

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverness’ Scotch & Rye is welcoming two professional eaters next week to take on its formidable food challenge.

Randy Santel and his partner Katina Dejarnett, more commonly known as Katina Eats Kilos, will try their hand at the bar’s ‘unbeatable’ Big Eater Scottish Burger Challenge on Tuesday.

The Inverness food challenge is thought to comprise around 6,000 calories and competitors only have 35 minutes to polish off their plates.

Both professional eaters have substantial followings on social media and have become widely recognised for conquering intimidating food and restaurant challenges across the globe.

Randy, born in St. Louis, Missouri, has won restaurant food challenges in all 50 states plus 37 countries around the world, with videos available on his YouTube and Facebook channels.

He has defeated more than 1,075 food challenges to date, including Nicoll’s Stakehouse’s 60oz rump steak challenge in Perth.

Katina, who resides with Randy in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has more than 300,000 subscribers on her YouTube.

Randy and Katina will be at the bar from 5pm to 9pm, and visitors will have the opportunity to say hello and take pictures with the stars before the challenge begins.

The event is free to attend.

The Big Eater Scottish Burger Challenge

Scotch & Rye first introduced its monstrous eating challenge in 2017 until discontinuing it when the first nationwide lockdown was announced.

However, it was relaunched last summer.

The Big Eater Scottish Burger Challenge asks competitors to consume:

A 24 oz (one-and-a-half pound) bacon and cheeseburger, featuring five beef patties, lettuce and tomato

Loaded chilli fries

Side of kaleslaw (kale coleslaw)

Two ears of buttered corn

Four barbecue wings

A 30 oz (850ml) vanilla shake

If the entire meal is consumed, it is free of charge. However, should someone fail the challenge, it will set them back £35.

General manager at Scotch & Rye, Joe Martin, says the bar team is “excited” to meet Randy and Katina.

He added: “There’s already so much hype, it looks like it’s going to be a huge event.

“I’ve seen many people try and conquer the Big Eat Scottish Burger Challenge, only to fall short. If anyone can do it, surely it’ll be these guys.”

According to Joe, it was Randal that reached out to the Scotch & Rye team about taking it on.

“Randy heard about our challenge and that no one yet had completed it,” Joe said.

“He seemed up for the challenge and contacted us via our socials. We got right back in touch and organised the best days and times for the two of them to come and compete.

“A lot of us already follow Randy on social media so it was great to see a known name pop up in our messenger feed.

“The time limit seems to be what catches a lot of people out, so I’d think about managing my time properly whilst taking on the challenge.”

Scotch & Rye customers are also welcome to take on The Big Eater Scottish Burger Challenge.

For more information, visit www.scotchandrye.co.uk/offers/challenge-35

For more from food and drink…