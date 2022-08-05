Professional eaters to take on ‘unbeatable’ food challenge in Inverness’ Scotch & Rye

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Professional eaters to take on ‘unbeatable’ food challenge in Inverness’ Scotch & Rye

By Karla Sinclair
August 5, 2022, 11:45 am
Randel Santel and Katina Dejarnett.
Randel Santel and Katina Dejarnett.

Inverness’ Scotch & Rye is welcoming two professional eaters next week to take on its formidable food challenge.

Randy Santel and his partner Katina Dejarnett, more commonly known as Katina Eats Kilos, will try their hand at the bar’s ‘unbeatable’ Big Eater Scottish Burger Challenge on Tuesday.

The Inverness food challenge is thought to comprise around 6,000 calories and competitors only have 35 minutes to polish off their plates.

Both professional eaters have substantial followings on social media and have become widely recognised for conquering intimidating food and restaurant challenges across the globe.

Randy, born in St. Louis, Missouri, has won restaurant food challenges in all 50 states plus 37 countries around the world, with videos available on his YouTube and Facebook channels.

He has defeated more than 1,075 food challenges to date, including Nicoll’s Stakehouse’s 60oz rump steak challenge in Perth.

Katina, who resides with Randy in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has more than 300,000 subscribers on her YouTube.

Randy and Katina will be at the bar from 5pm to 9pm, and visitors will have the opportunity to say hello and take pictures with the stars before the challenge begins.

The event is free to attend.

The Big Eater Scottish Burger Challenge

Scotch & Rye first introduced its monstrous eating challenge in 2017 until discontinuing it when the first nationwide lockdown was announced.

However, it was relaunched last summer.

The Big Eater Scottish Burger Challenge asks competitors to consume:

  • A 24 oz (one-and-a-half pound) bacon and cheeseburger, featuring five beef patties, lettuce and tomato
  • Loaded chilli fries
  • Side of kaleslaw (kale coleslaw)
  • Two ears of buttered corn
  • Four barbecue wings
  • A 30 oz (850ml) vanilla shake
The burger included in the food challenge.

If the entire meal is consumed, it is free of charge. However, should someone fail the challenge, it will set them back £35.

General manager at Scotch & Rye, Joe Martin, says the bar team is “excited” to meet Randy and Katina.

He added: “There’s already so much hype, it looks like it’s going to be a huge event.

“I’ve seen many people try and conquer the Big Eat Scottish Burger Challenge, only to fall short. If anyone can do it, surely it’ll be these guys.”

According to Joe, it was Randal that reached out to the Scotch & Rye team about taking it on.

Joe Martin.

“Randy heard about our challenge and that no one yet had completed it,” Joe said.

“He seemed up for the challenge and contacted us via our socials. We got right back in touch and organised the best days and times for the two of them to come and compete.

“A lot of us already follow Randy on social media so it was great to see a known name pop up in our messenger feed.

“The time limit seems to be what catches a lot of people out, so I’d think about managing my time properly whilst taking on the challenge.”

Scotch & Rye customers are also welcome to take on The Big Eater Scottish Burger Challenge.

For more information, visit www.scotchandrye.co.uk/offers/challenge-35

