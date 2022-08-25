Fancy a roasting with your dinner? Restaurant brings ‘Karen’ diner event to Elgin "We were hoping you wouldn't be coming." That's just one remark from staff that diners at 156 Bar and Grill in Elgin can expect to hear this Friday. By Julia Bryce August 25, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: August 25, 2022, 6:35 pm 0 comments 156 Bar and Grill will host a 'Karen' dining concept this Friday night. Pictured are Keri MacKenzie, Kiaha Meldrum and general manager Lynnie Craige who is leading the event. All pictures by Jason Hedges. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Elgin hospitality Conversation Close Already registered? Sign in [[title_reg]] Email address Display name Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. Register By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration [[content_reg_complete]] Back to [[site_name]] Don't have an account? Register [[title_login]] Email address Password Show Login Or login with Facebook Google Forgotten your password? Reset it Remembered your password? Sign in Email address Reset Password Don't have an account? Register [[title]] Display Name Save More from Food and Drink Whisky Mash: Spirit festival returning to Aberdeen for dram good time 0 Banffshire man fulfills childhood dream of opening fish and chip van after 30 years… 0 See inside Caol Ila's multi-million pound distillery on Islay as it reopens to the… 0 Archaeological dig reveals extent of historical illicit whisky production in Torridon 0 Best pizza in Banchory spells Italian restaurant success Midweek meal: Macaroni with spinach and salmon is comfort food at its finest Cost of living: Readers share their top tips on eating healthier on a budget 0 Too Good To Go: Should you consider reserving a £3 mystery bag from Charles… 0 Global pizza chain Fireaway to open in Aberdeen 0 Exclusive: New Inverness distillery rolls out rare cask programme - with just 100 up… 0 More from Press and Journal Search underway for missing person near cliffs at Cove GALLERY: Crowds, cabers and fun at the Oban Games 0 Physiotherapist struck off for misconduct involving 22 patients 0 Mark Cowie delighted as Greg Buchan rejoins Fraserburgh Emergency services called to rescue mountain biker near Kyle of Lochalsh after 12ft fall Funeral of 'much-loved' Skye shooting victim John MacKinnon to be held 0
Conversation