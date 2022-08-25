North Caledonian League’s Invergordon gear up for Scottish Cup debut with tie at Ross County’s Victoria Park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Invergordon will take to Ross County’s Global Energy Stadium pitch this weekend to play the club’s first-ever fixture in the Scottish Cup.

County chairman Roy MacGregor’s company, Global Energy Group, are the club’s main sponsors and his son Ali MacGregor is the assistant manager of the team.

These links led to the Premiership venue being used for the preliminary round fixture, with the Staggies in league action away at Ibrox.

North Caledonian League champions Invergordon are one of three NCL sides in action within Scottish football’s top knockout competition this weekend.

Their visiting opponents Newtongrange Star, who dropped down to the East of Scotland First Division ahead of this season, have won two of their first four fixtures, suffering a 1-0 home loss against Camelon Juniors last weekend.

That set-back came on the back of a 4-0 away victory against Kennoway Star Hearts.

Invergordon began their NCL campaign last weekend with a 2-1 derby defeat at Alness United, but manager Gary Campbell is urging his players to enjoy the occasion.

He said: “We can’t wait and it’s our first taste of the Scottish Cup, so everyone is looking forward to it.

“It’s really good the boys will get the chance to play on Ross County’s pitch, they can’t wait for it. I’m sure Newtongrange will enjoy playing on such a good surface, too, so we’re looking forward to a good day.

“This game is a bit of a free hit for us, because we’ll be the underdogs, but we will go out and enjoy it and do the best we can.

“We’ve done as much homework as we can, although it is still a wee bit of the unknown in terms of their standard. I would be guessing they would be similar to a Highland League team, but we will give it our best shot and see where it takes us.”

Midweek friendly sharpened side up

Despite losing in the league last week, Campbell is confident Invergordon will be sharper seven days on.

He said: “Due to guys playing amateur league (games over the summer), we didn’t have the best preparation for the league beginning. We didn’t have any friendlies before the game.

“It didn’t go to plan last week, but I am sure we will give a better account of ourselves on Saturday.

“We had a friendly on Wednesday night and we were far better.”

Fort William will be looking to bounce back from their opening day 2-0 league loss against Golspie Sutherland when they host Benburb in the Scottish Cup.

The visitors play in the West of Scotland First Division and have four points from their opening three fixtures.

Last weekend, the Glasgow team shared four goals with Johnstone Burgh, which followed on from 2-0 defeat at Neilston. They kicked off with a 3-2 home success over Rossvale.

Golspie Sutherland are on their travels, with a tie away against Glasgow University, of the West of Scotland Second Division.

Their weekend hosts, who are using Airdrie’s Excelsior Stadium, have one win from their opening four games and that came away to Ardeer Thistle on July 30. Last Saturday, they lost 3-2 at Maryhill.

Your full draw for the Scottish Cup Preliminary Round 🏆@JeanfieldSFC and @Tynecastle_FC were drawn to receive a bye into the First Round.#ScottishCup — Scottish Cup (@ScottishCup) August 2, 2022

Sides all set for league and cup action

It is also the second week of the North Caledonian League season.

Inverness Athletic, who got off to a winning start against Clachnacuddin, travel to Orkney, who began with a goalless draw at Loch Ness.

League newcomers Clach, still on cloud nine after their Inverness Amateur Division 2 title success last week, face another derby of sorts when Loch Ness pay them a visit.

Nairn County A, who lost 4-2 at home to Thurso, will be looking to bank the win against Bonar Bridge in what is the latter side’s first fixture of the new campaign.

NEXT WEEK – 27.8.22 FOOTBALL TIMES CUP RND 1

Halkirk Utd v Thurso (1.30)

Alness Utd v St.Duthus (1.30) NORTH CALEDONIAN LEAGUE

Orkney v Inverness Ath. (12.45)

Clach 'A' v Loch Ness

Nairn 'A' v Bonar All 2 p.m kickoffs unless stated #NCFA #NorthCaley pic.twitter.com/lvbq4mgxYr — North Caledonian FA (@NorthCaleyFA) August 21, 2022

The Football Times Cup also gets started on Saturday, with a repeat of last year’s final.

Thurso won the trophy on penalties against Halkirk United and the Anglers will be plotting early revenge by knocking the holders out at the first hurdle, with Alness United and St Duthus meeting in the other tie.

Saturday’s games – Scottish Cup preliminary round – Fort William v Benburb, Glasgow University v Golspie Sutherland, Invergordon v Newtongrange Star.

North Caledonian League – Orkney v Inverness Athletic (12.45pm), Clachnacuddin A v Loch Ness (2pm), Nairn County A v Bonar Bridge (2pm).

Football Times Cup first round – Halkirk United v Thurso, Alness United v St Duthus (both 1.30pm).