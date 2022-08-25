North Caledonian League’s Invergordon gear up for Scottish Cup debut with tie at Ross County’s Victoria Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
North Caledonian League’s Invergordon gear up for Scottish Cup debut with tie at Ross County’s Victoria Park

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
August 25, 2022, 5:00 pm
Ross County's Global Energy Stadium will play host to Invergordon v Newtongrange Star this weekend in the Scottish Cup.
Ross County's Global Energy Stadium will play host to Invergordon v Newtongrange Star this weekend in the Scottish Cup.

Invergordon will take to Ross County’s Global Energy Stadium pitch this weekend to play the club’s first-ever fixture in the Scottish Cup.

County chairman Roy MacGregor’s company, Global Energy Group, are the club’s main sponsors and his son Ali MacGregor is the assistant manager of the team.

These links led to the Premiership venue being used for the preliminary round fixture, with the Staggies in league action away at Ibrox.

North Caledonian League champions Invergordon are one of three NCL sides in action within Scottish football’s top knockout competition this weekend.

Their visiting opponents Newtongrange Star, who dropped down to the East of Scotland First Division ahead of this season, have won two of their first four fixtures, suffering a 1-0 home loss against Camelon Juniors last weekend.

Invergordon manager Gary Campbell, assistant Ali MacGregor and player/coach Shaun Kerr.

That set-back came on the back of a 4-0 away victory against Kennoway Star Hearts.

Invergordon began their NCL campaign last weekend with a 2-1 derby defeat at Alness United, but manager Gary Campbell is urging his players to enjoy the occasion.

He said: “We can’t wait and it’s our first taste of the Scottish Cup, so everyone is looking forward to it.

“It’s really good the boys will get the chance to play on Ross County’s pitch, they can’t wait for it. I’m sure Newtongrange will enjoy playing on such a good surface, too, so we’re looking forward to a good day.

“This game is a bit of a free hit for us, because we’ll be the underdogs, but we will go out and enjoy it and do the best we can.

“We’ve done as much homework as we can, although it is still a wee bit of the unknown in terms of their standard. I would be guessing they would be similar to a Highland League team, but we will give it our best shot and see where it takes us.”

Midweek friendly sharpened side up

Despite losing in the league last week, Campbell is confident Invergordon will be sharper seven days on.

He said: “Due to guys playing amateur league (games over the summer), we didn’t have the best preparation for the league beginning. We didn’t have any friendlies before the game.

“It didn’t go to plan last week, but I am sure we will give a better account of ourselves on Saturday.

“We had a friendly on Wednesday night and we were far better.”

Fort William will be looking to bounce back from their opening day 2-0 league loss against Golspie Sutherland when they host Benburb in the Scottish Cup.

The visitors play in the West of Scotland First Division and have four points from their opening three fixtures.

Last weekend, the Glasgow team shared four goals with Johnstone Burgh, which followed on from 2-0 defeat at Neilston. They kicked off with a 3-2 home success over Rossvale.

Golspie Sutherland are on their travels, with a tie away against Glasgow University, of the West of Scotland Second Division.

Their weekend hosts, who are using Airdrie’s Excelsior Stadium, have one win from their opening four games and that came away to Ardeer Thistle on July 30. Last Saturday, they lost 3-2 at Maryhill.

Sides all set for league and cup action

It is also the second week of the North Caledonian League season.

Inverness Athletic, who got off to a winning start against Clachnacuddin, travel to Orkney, who began with a goalless draw at Loch Ness.

League newcomers Clach, still on cloud nine after their Inverness Amateur Division 2 title success last week, face another derby of sorts when Loch Ness pay them a visit.

Nairn County A, who lost 4-2 at home to Thurso, will be looking to bank the win against Bonar Bridge in what is the latter side’s first fixture of the new campaign.

The Football Times Cup also gets started on Saturday, with a repeat of last year’s final.

Thurso won the trophy on penalties against Halkirk United and the Anglers will be plotting early revenge by knocking the holders out at the first hurdle, with Alness United and St Duthus meeting in the other tie.

Saturday’s games – Scottish Cup preliminary round – Fort William v Benburb, Glasgow University v Golspie Sutherland, Invergordon v Newtongrange Star.

North Caledonian League – Orkney v Inverness Athletic (12.45pm), Clachnacuddin A v Loch Ness (2pm), Nairn County A v Bonar Bridge (2pm).

Football Times Cup first round – Halkirk United v Thurso, Alness United v St Duthus (both 1.30pm).

