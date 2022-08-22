Exclusive: New Inverness distillery rolls out rare cask programme – with just 100 up for grabs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Exclusive: New Inverness distillery rolls out rare cask programme – with just 100 up for grabs

The first distillery to be built in Inverness for 130 years is giving the public the chance to own a cask of whisky produced in its first year of operating.
Julia Bryce By Julia Bryce
August 22, 2022, 6:00 am
Photo of Julia Bryce
Hotelier Jon Erasmus at the new Uilebheist brewery and distillery in Inverness.
Hotelier Jon Erasmus at the new Uilebheist brewery and distillery in Inverness.

The first distillery to be built in Inverness for 130 years is giving the public the chance to own a cask of whisky produced in its first year of operating.

Uilebheist Distillery has released 100 numbered casks as part of its programme with ex-bourbon and ex-sherry casks available to purchase with a minimum maturation period of ten years.

Those lucky enough to get their hands on a cask will get the opportunity to visit the distillery and sample their cask during its maturation.

Just 200 to 250 casks will be produced each year at the new premises, making the whisky one of the rarest in the country.

Posted by Uilebheist Distillery on Saturday, 23 July 2022

How much will a cask cost from the Inverness distillery?

The brand’s Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky will be wash fermented with brewer’s ale yeast for a unique character, and whisky fans will pick from a first fill ex-bourbon (200 litre ASB) which is priced at £6k, or a first fill ex-sherry (250 litre hogshead) at £7.5k.

Included in the price of each cask is a 10 year storage and insurance charge from the date of filling.

Those who purchase a 250 litre hogshead cask can expect to receive around 360 bottles, and the 200 litre barrel would yield around 280 bottles. This is on the basis of the whisky being rested for 10 years and bottling at Uilebheist’s recommended 46% ABV.

An example model calculation for an ex-sherry hogshead – 10 years at 46%ABV in 70cl bottles

  • Equivalent price per bottle: £39.51
    Transport and handling charges for shipping the whisky from the bottling plant to the delivery address and the cost of the labels must be added.
  • Purchase Price
    First fill ex-sherry hogshead (including 10 years storage and insurance): £7,500.00
  • Bottling Charge
    (approx. £29 x 30 cases of 12 x 70cl): £870.00
  • Cask removal charge*
    Transport to bottler and documentation: £150.00
  • Duty
    On estimated yield of 116 L.P.A @ £28.74 per litre: £3,333.84
  • Sub-total: £11,853.84
  • VAT on above @ 20%: £2,370.77
  • Total £14,224.61

Prices correct at January 1, 2022 – subject to change

The new £6 million whisky distillery and brewery will be sustainably powered by the water from the nearby River Ness and will create around 40 jobs in the Highland capital.

North hotelier Jon Erasmus, is the man behind the business which is located at Glen Mhor Hotel, on Ness Bank.

Much of the power used by the distillery and brewery will be generated by its own specially built on-site energy centre, with any additional going back into the grid. It is said it will save an estimated 250 tonnes of carbon each year.

We have had our Pot Stills & Brewhouse manufactures Kaspar Schulz over visiting us ahead of the kit arriving next month. Things getting very exciting here at Uilebheist HQ.

Posted by Uilebheist Distillery on Friday, 12 August 2022

The man overseeing the liquid

The whisky has been designed and will be overseen by master distiller, Bruce Smith. He has a Masters Degree in Brewing and Distilling from Heriot-Watt
University and a wealth of experience in the craft beer industry.

Having worked extensively with maturing beer in oak casks, Bruce is applying new world craft beer principles to the Scotch Whisky industry.

He said: “Our cask programme is an opportunity for whisky lovers to join us at the very beginning of our whisky journey with spirit produced in the heart of Inverness, right on the banks of the river.

“We see this as an opportunity for people from near and far to own a piece of local whisky history, with Uilebheist being the first distillery to operate in the region of Inverness for 40 years, and the first to be built in the city for 130 years.”

The wash will be fermented with the brand’s own brewer’s ale yeast and will be distilled in bespoke pot stills which will boast a taller still.

For more information and to register your interest email casks@uilebheist.com. The casks are available to purchase now.

