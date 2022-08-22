Safetec UK continuing to recruit after £3m first half sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Safetec UK continuing to recruit after £3m first half sales

By Keith Findlay
August 22, 2022, 6:00 am
Safetec UK managing director Babak Alnasser.
Safetec UK managing director Babak Alnasser.

Fast-growing Aberdeen firm Safetec UK is recruiting more people after it notched up sales worth £3 million in the first half of 2022.

The company has already more than doubled its workforce during the past year.

It aims to take on four more staff by the end of 2022, taking the total headcount to 15.

Recent recruits include a risk management and reliability lead, Phil Smith, while the firm has also grown its decommissioning and environmental teams.

There have also been appointments in administration and graduate positions.

Long track record

Safetec UK, based in Marischal Square, is a specialist in risk management, technical safety and environmental consultancy and sustainability services.

Its Norwegian parent has provided services to global offshore, maritime and land-based industries for nearly 40 years. The group has had a presence in Aberdeen since 1991.

Safetec UK managing director Babak Alnasser, joined the business in 2019 after eight years in the technical safety team at Aberdeen-based Xodus Group.

Mr Alnasser said: “We’ve surprised ourselves in how much we have achieved in the last three years.

“Despite a pandemic and energy uncertainty, we’ve been able to grow our team and establish close relationships with major operators, developers and EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) companies, both in the UK and overseas.

‘Flexible and nimble approach’

“We’ve seen a huge increase in North Sea decommissioning work but also growth in renewables, particularly offshore wind, as well as new energies and net-zero areas such as hydrogen and CCUS (carbon capture, utilisation and storage).”

He added: “Safety and efficiency are two vital components for any company.

“Our flexible and nimble approach, on top of our knowledge, is appealing to organisations across the energy industry.

“We are looking to add another four engineers to the team by the end of the year to support further strengthening of our safety, risk management and environmental service lines and ongoing projects.”

