Safetec UK continuing to recruit after £3m first half sales

Fast-growing Aberdeen firm Safetec UK is recruiting more people after it notched up sales worth £3 million in the first half of 2022.

The company has already more than doubled its workforce during the past year.

It aims to take on four more staff by the end of 2022, taking the total headcount to 15.

Recent recruits include a risk management and reliability lead, Phil Smith, while the firm has also grown its decommissioning and environmental teams.

There have also been appointments in administration and graduate positions.

Long track record

Safetec UK, based in Marischal Square, is a specialist in risk management, technical safety and environmental consultancy and sustainability services.

Its Norwegian parent has provided services to global offshore, maritime and land-based industries for nearly 40 years. The group has had a presence in Aberdeen since 1991.

Safetec UK managing director Babak Alnasser, joined the business in 2019 after eight years in the technical safety team at Aberdeen-based Xodus Group.

Mr Alnasser said: “We’ve surprised ourselves in how much we have achieved in the last three years.

“Despite a pandemic and energy uncertainty, we’ve been able to grow our team and establish close relationships with major operators, developers and EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) companies, both in the UK and overseas.

‘Flexible and nimble approach’

“We’ve seen a huge increase in North Sea decommissioning work but also growth in renewables, particularly offshore wind, as well as new energies and net-zero areas such as hydrogen and CCUS (carbon capture, utilisation and storage).”

He added: “Safety and efficiency are two vital components for any company.

“Our flexible and nimble approach, on top of our knowledge, is appealing to organisations across the energy industry.

“We are looking to add another four engineers to the team by the end of the year to support further strengthening of our safety, risk management and environmental service lines and ongoing projects.”