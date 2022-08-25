See inside Caol Ila’s multi-million pound distillery on Islay as it reopens to the public with new look

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
See inside Caol Ila’s multi-million pound distillery on Islay as it reopens to the public with new look

The wait is finally over as the highly anticipated return of Caol Ila Distillery reopening on the Isle of Islay is here.
Julia Bryce By Julia Bryce
August 25, 2022, 12:04 pm Updated: August 25, 2022, 1:36 pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
Caol Ila Distillery has reopened to the public following a substantial investment. Pictured are some of the stills in the still house.
The island venue which has been closed since 2019 has seen an extensive renovation throughout its premises, welcoming guests back for the first time today to its global visitor attraction.

Drinks firm and owners of the distillery, Diageo, have invested £185 million across various different sites across Scotland in a bid to connect each corner of the country to its Johnnie Walker brand.

Inside the visitor centre. Pictured are the tasting booths where guests will try multiple drams.

Caol Ila (pronounced ‘Cull-Eela’) at Port Askaig is the last of the brand’s new Four Corners home sites, which also include Cardhu, Clynelish, Glenkinchie as well as Johnnie Walker Princes Street, to reopen as the fourth home of Johnnie Walker.

It is the seventh of Diageo’s whisky brand homes to be re-imagined as part of their ongoing multi-million-pound investment in whisky tourism. A total of 12 staff are employed at the premises, with the view to add two more.

What can visitors expect at Caol Ila Distillery?

With a new updated visitor centre area, modern retail space, tasting booths with stunning views of the Paps of Jura and a warehouse maturation area where guests can find out more about the brand, the venue looks quite different.

While just the Flavour Journey tour is available initially where customers can enjoy a full tour plus three drams and a cocktail served in the bar area, two additional experiences will be added in the near future.

The main visitor area where guests can also sit and enjoy a drink.

They include the Spirit of Smoke: Cask Draw and Tasting where visitors will sample five cask strength Caol Ila expressions in the maturation warehouse that are only available in the distillery and the Taste of Islay which is a 90-minute premium tour showcasing the best flavours of the brand.

On the Flavour Journey guests will be exposed to the brand’s new immersive storytelling rooms which dive into the Johnnie Walker and Caol Ila brands.

Tours will be in operation seven days a week and will take around an hour and a half. Around 12 people will be able to book onto any one session.

Visitors can also enjoy drinks at the venue and do not need to book a tour to visit the bar area or the visitor area where a number of bottlings, including exclusive distillery bottlings, are available to purchase.

Bar snack boards including cheese and meats will be available to tuck into.

Visitors can also purchase a personalised memento from Caol Ila by bottling their own whisky and engraving it with a message.

The new entrance point is also worth noting where visitors now enter through the roof of the visitor centre by crossing a footbridge that is connected to a new car park on the hill behind the distillery.

Local artist recognised

Like each of the distilleries featured as the Four Corners of Johnnie Walker, a unique Striding Man statue salutes visitors with a tip of his hat. Islay artist and craftsperson, Rosemary Fletcher, and her two daughters, Cairistiona Fletcher and Jessica May Fletcher, designed the statue’s top hat, boots and jacket, taking inspiration from the island.

Barbara Smith, managing director of Diageo’s Scotland Brand Homes, said: “Caol Ila is the last of our reimagined brand homes to be unveiled and it’s truly something special.

The Striding Man’s clothing was designed by local artist Rosemary Fletcher and her two daughters.

“Islay is known around the world for its whisky and we’ve ensured that our visitor experience not only tells the story of the Caol Ila brand but also the major role whisky plays in the island’s history.

“The new building will offer something new and unique to visitors and also to locals who will be able to come for social occasions or just to simply enjoy the stunning views.”

Fergus McCreadie – 2022 Mercury Prize shortlisted jazz pianist, whose music is inspired by Scotland’s coast and islands – created a special piece of music and performed it in front of the distillery’s incredible panoramic views to coincide with the opening.

The distillery is open from 10am to 6pm daily throughout January to December.

Diageo boasts 13 other visitor experiences in Scotland.

See inside the new visitor centre and distillery…

Cocktails can be ordered at the bar.
The stills at Caol Ila Distillery.
The immersive experience area at Caol Ila Distillery.
The distillery has been repainted for the reopening.
Whiskies hide the view of The Paps of Jura behind them at one of the tasting tables.
Another shot of the immersive area in the distillery.
Fergus McCreadie – 2022 Mercury Prize shortlisted jazz pianist and Barbara Smith, managing director of Diageo’s Scotland Brand Homes.
The new walkway for visitors to use to get into the distillery.

[[title]]

[[text]]
