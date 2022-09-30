What we’re eating: The 11 best things including mammoth burgers and the biggest Sunday roast

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Sunday roast big enough to feed a small army, monstrous burgers and a grill-your-own restaurant all feature in our new monthly series, What We’re Eating.

The P&J Food and Drink team often get asked what and where we’ve been eating so we thought it would be a good idea to share some of our favourites of the month with you all.

This can be us recommending the best places we’ve visited, a certain dish we’ve tried, or even something we’ve picked up on our travels around Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands and Islands.

Affordable Korean and Japanese food at Seoul Aberdeen

Best for: An entertaining dinner with your own Korean grill

Julia: This new kid on the block has now opened the Korean grill side of its restaurant based on Crown Street.

If you want to sample both the Korean and Japanese menus be sure to let them know on arrival so they can sit you at a grill table.

I loved the variety of dishes at Seoul and the fish was incredible quality. I wasn’t a fan of the tempura soft shell crab, but the grilling experience was a lot of fun, plus, there was plenty of food.

Be sure to order the kimchi and sweet and chilli chicken as they are musts. Click here to watch a video of my experience.

Address: Seoul Aberdeen, 13 Crown Street, Aberdeen AB11 6HA

The Feed Baron’s tasty new menu

Best for: Honey chicken burger, £7

Julia: Love burgers? Look no further than The Feed Baron in Westhill. Their new menu features some absolute crackers but if you’re going I’d highly recommend the hot honey chicken burger which has a fair sweet and spicy kick to it. It’s £7 and the quality is phenomenal.

The char siu pork fries are also superb and great value at £6. Click here to see them in action and you can catch mine and Karla Sinclair’s Drive-Thru Diners episode here.

Address: Ashdale Hall (rear), Westhill Drive, Westhill, Aberdeenshire AB32 6RW

Bandit Bakery’s infamous classic sourdough

Best for: Sourdough and cinnamon buns

Karla: Believe it or not, Bandit Bakery on Rose Street, is located a mere two-minute walk from where I stay yet, prior to finding a sourdough loaf in a recent Too Good To Go bag, I hadn’t sampled their products.

They’re renowned for their sourdough, and after tucking into a loaf, I now know why people rave about it.

I tried it both toasted and non-toasted. Non-toasted was far better as the tanginess really came through. I added a thin layer of marg for a creamy element.

Be sure to pick up a cinnamon bun while you’re there, too!

Address: 51H Rose Street, Aberdeen AB10 1UB

Caribbean jerk chicken at NESCol’s Gate 63

Andy: I really lucked out speaking to trainee chefs at North East Scotland College (NESCol) in Aberdeen earlier this month.

The future stars of the culinary scene were hard at work in the kitchen cooking up a banquet’s-worth of world cuisines – many of which I got to taste.

The star was a Caribbean jerk chicken that fell apart at the touch of my fork, and had just the right amount of heat.

The students, who spoke about their hopes and fears as they prepare to enter a industry under immense strain, all cook for NESCol’s on-site restaurant, Gate 63. The venue takes public bookings, so you too can sample what the next-generation of chefs have to offer.

Address: Gate 63, NESCol, Aberdeen City Campus, Gallowgate, Aberdeen AB25 1BN

A Sunday roast feast at The Grant Arms Hotel

Best for: The sirloin beef is a winner

Julia: I’m not the biggest roast fan but The Grant Arms in Monymusk may just have me converted.

This is a big feed with a table’s worth of dishes arriving from beetroot to cauliflower gratin to all of the other trimmings you’d expect. Plus a big board of meat.

My advice is to take the leftovers home as they reheat well. Click here to watch my experience.

Address: The Grant Arms Hotel, 25 The Square, Monymusk, Inverurie, Aberdeenshire AB51 7HJ

Mum’s curry from Qismat in Elgin

Best for: Indian curry

Julia: I’ll tell you something if my mum made curry like the team at Qismat then it might just have been my favourite dish growing up.

That said, mum’s curry from the Elgin-based Indian restaurant that has now launched its own street food van is a must. I tried it at Distilled food and drink festival and it was lovely. Creamy yet full of flavour and plenty chickpeas in it too.

Click here to watch my video of Distilled where I also tried Elgin-based firm Nae Bad Food’s burger which was delicious. The bun was stamped with the company brand on top which was very different.

Address: The Qismat Tandoori, 204 High Street, Elgin IV30 1BA

Vanilla cupcakes from Kenzie’s Cakes

Karla: Kenzie’s Cakes in Aberdeen, run by Kenzie Gibson, has more than 5,300 followers on Instagram alone. Once you take a look at the account’s drool-worthy pictures, you’ll understand why.

I can confidently say that Kenzie produces some of the best cakes I have had to date. Everyone who tucked into the assortment of vanilla cupcakes I received for my birthday were full of compliments.

The price for 12 cupcakes starts from £24. However, she also produces a range of celebration cakes, macaroons, cookie cakes and chocolate-covered strawberries, too.

Place an order: Message Kenzie’s Cakes on Instagram or Facebook

Loaded bratwurst from Edelwurst Catering

Best for: Your German street food fix

Karla: Edelwurst Catering is one of my boyfriend’s favourite street food businesses. We recently stumbled across their food truck at Huntly Hairst and ordered a bratwurst served with a portion of chips. We topped it with crispy onions, mustard and gherkins.

The sausage was herby and delicious, and our choice of toppings was stellar.

Find out more about Huntly Hairst 2022 here or watch a video of the event here.

For more: Visit Edelwurst Catering on Facebook

The filthiest food from Aberdam

Best for: Loaded fries with seasonings and toppings galore, prices vary

Julia: If you’re looking for a feed that might tip you over the edge then a visit to Aberdam is what you need. I tell you I couldn’t move from my sofa after devouring my meal.

Smash burgers, milkshakes and their ever popular loaded Dutch fries is what you’ll get here. Don’t be afraid to share as it is easy to over order.

The leftovers heat up well the next day so don’t overdo it. I shared their Big Dam (double beef patty) with cheese and bacon, the pakora loaded fries special and the Kinder Bueno milkshake – superb! Watch my video here.

Address: Aberdam, 62-64 Shiprow, Aberdeen AB11 5BY

Chicken waffles you can’t resist at Banchory Lodge Hotel

Best for: Brunch with a view

Julia: The views from the dining room alone could easily make you book a table here, but for brunch, there’s only one dish you need, and that is the buttermilk chicken.

The sweet waffles and the sriracha honey sauce complement one another beautifully and I’m going to have to commend them as the best I have tried in the north-east of Scotland so far.

They are priced at £12 but are filling and very more-ish!

Address: Banchory Lodge Hotel, Dee Street, Banchory, Aberdeenshire AB31 5HS

A Bangladeshi masterclass at Shahbaaz Tandoori

Andy: Did you know that many of the ‘Indian’ restaurants in Aberdeen are actually Bangladeshi? Neither did I until I met Tommy Miah at Shahbaaz Tandoori.

Tommy is a global ambassador for Bangladesh. He was in Aberdeen as part of a world tour to help highlight his country’s culinary heritage.

As part of the event the cooks at Shahbaaz Tandoori served up some classic examples of Bangladeshi food, all of which were delicious.

The restaurant was recently taken over by the three brothers that used to run Riksha in Union Square who carry their Bangladeshi heritage proudly. At Shahbaaz, they are doing an excellent job of it.

Address: 19 Rose St, Aberdeen AB10 1TX

Still feeling hungry? Get stuck into more food content: