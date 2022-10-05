Too Good To Go: I got 4 items valued at £19 for just £3.90 in my mystery Foodstory bag

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Everyone has their own go-to food business they visit or order from when in need of indulging.

For me, it’s Ross of Chapel Street. My mum, however, loves splashing the cash on goods from Marks and Spencers.

Vegan Bay Baker is a new favourite of my dads, while my boyfriend always looks forward to stepping inside Strichen’s Bert Fowlie Butcher.

A number of my friends have openly shared with me that Foodstory is at the top of their lists.

The vegetarian and vegan cafe can be found on Thistle Street and serves up a range of sweet and savoury home bakes and dishes that are, you guessed it, plant-based.

The branch also boasts its own portable cafe at Aberdeen’s beach promenade.

Both sell a variety of sourdoughs, croissants, focaccia sandwiches, tarts, buns, and much more.

Foodstory has featured on the Too Good To Go app for a short while now and it is a mere stone’s throw away from my flat. After spying they had a bag remaining one afternoon, I quickly reserved it.

What I got my hands on…

Short walk to the cafe done and dusted, I made my way home.

It’s no surprise that I was desperate to unpack my mystery bag from Foodstory and discover a cinnamon bun. Many people rave about them, after all.

I didn’t spot one. Instead, the first item was a pot containing some type of dark blend.

Was it a stew? How about a casserole? Perhaps it was veggie stovies?

Nope, it was chilli. No complaints there.

It may not have been visually appealing, but you can never judge a book by its cover. Some of my favourite foods and dishes aren’t the greatest to look at but taste delicious nevertheless.

I tucked into it for my supper that evening and, wow, it was a delight.

Sweet potatoes, kidney beans, red and green peppers, and tomatoes were the ingredients that I could easily make out. Each was mouthwatering and tasted fresh.

The potatoes were tender, the kidney beans were ever-so-slightly sweet in flavour, the red and green peppers had a nice crunch, and the tomatoes were tangy and juicy.

It was a treat. I wouldn’t have been able to tell it was veggie if I hadn’t already known.

The mystery bag contents didn’t end there.

A box had also been perched underneath the pot of chilli containing not one or two, but three slices of a popular Foodstory home bake, peanut crunch.

The peanut aroma was strong, to say the least, and each slice was a hefty size.

I have sampled a peanut crunch in the past and, from what my taste buds gathered, there was a perfect combination of sweet and savoury notes.

It comprises two layers – the bottom being a gooey peanut butter base and the top being a rich, dark chocolate.

You certainly wouldn’t be able to eat an entire slice, but they are great. Peanut butter lovers, I’d highly recommend it.

General prices of the items:

Chilli: £8.50

Peanut crunch x3: £10.50 (£3.50 each)

Total cost: £19

Total savings: £15.10

Was it worth it?

My Too Good To Go from Foodstory was definitely worth it.

I have been struggling for variety lately inside my mystery bags, but considering I made a saving of £15.10 this time around I would certainly pick up more from the cafe in the future.