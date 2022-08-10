Vegan Bay Baker: New Aberdeen bakeshop opens to the public – here’s what to get your hands on By Karla Sinclair August 10, 2022, 2:55 pm Updated: August 10, 2022, 4:34 pm 1 comments A selection of sweet and savoury bakes by Vegan Bay Baker. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Bakery Vegan Vegan Bay Baker Conversation Close Already registered? Sign in [[title_reg]] Email address Display name Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. Register By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration [[content_reg_complete]] Back to [[site_name]] Don't have an account? Register [[title_login]] Email address Password Show Login Or login with Facebook Google Forgotten your password? Reset it Remembered your password? Sign in Email address Reset Password Don't have an account? Register [[title]] Display Name Save More from Food and Drink Too Good To Go: I tried a vegetarian breakfast 'magic bag' from Toby Carvery… 0 Japanese and Korean restaurant Seoul opens in Aberdeen with promise of double the flavour 0 Midweek meal: Get on the grill with these Hong Kong-style chicken wings from Suzie… City centre BrewDog bar Hop and Anchor back in action as fans flock to… 0 'Massive mistake': Pitstop cafe on A96 says bank error has cost them £800 0 Watch: Competitive eaters take on Inverness' Scotch & Rye's 'unbeatable' burger challenge 0 What's on the menu at Aberdeen's newest South American restaurant Tucan? 0 24 of the best pictures from Banchory's Affa Fine Open Air Market 0 Drumnadrochit doughnut shack runs rings round Nessie as Drumnadonuts takes off 0 Sweet treats: Tickle your taste buds with this brown butter, miso and walnut cake More from The Press & Journal Elgin houses evacuated as suspected grenades found in house 0 Barry Robson encouraged by new crop of talent at Aberdeen, revealing side who pushed… 0 Revenge fire farmer back in dock to admit making hoax 999 calls Property moves: New appointments for Aberdeen firms 0 Readers' letters: Care home staff, e-scooters and Aberdeen FC 0 Too Good To Go: I tried a vegetarian breakfast 'magic bag' from Toby Carvery… 0
Conversation