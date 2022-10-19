My Too Good To Go bag from The Bread Guy included 2 butteries and 6 other items – but how much did I save?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
My Too Good To Go bag from The Bread Guy included 2 butteries and 6 other items – but how much did I save?

By Karla Sinclair
October 19, 2022, 5:00 pm
I tried a Too Good To Go bag from The Bread Guy..
I tried a Too Good To Go bag from The Bread Guy..

The Bread Guy is a north-east firm I have followed and supported from the outset.

The business now boasts four branches – a very impressive figure considering the majority of its growth has occurred during the coronavirus pandemic.

My favourite opening? I have a couple.

I sway between two locations in terms of accommodation. I have my family home just outside Turriff and my flat in the centre of Aberdeen, requiring me to travel between them regularly.

Pies and sausage rolls by The Bread Guy. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Because of this, I’m a huge admirer of its Inverurie and Thistle Street bakeries – purely down to the fact I pass Inverurie during this commute and Thistle Street is a mere five-minute walk from my flat.

But there are also locations on Glenbervie Road in Torry and on Great Northern Road.

My product recommendation list would be staggering – from the doughnuts, caramel slices and yum yums to the butteries and bread.

It’s clear I have a lot of admiration for the brand already, but this grew stronger after spotting The Bread Guy on my Too Good To Go app.

 

I decided to pick up a mystery bag from the Thistle Street branch to see what I would receive.

What I got my hands on…

The pick up was swift and simple.

As for the bag’s size, it was impressive. It’s been a while since I’ve experienced picking one up that’s on the larger side so, of course, I took everything home to Turriff to ensure my family could get their hands on the goodies too.

There was an abundance of sweet and savoury products.

On the savoury front, there was a sourdough loaf, a sausage roll, a pack of four seeded granary rolls, a pack of four softies and (my personal favourite) two butteries.

The sausage roll and two butteries. Image: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson.

The sausage roll was delicious, boasting a flakey and buttery pastry that encased a soft and fluffy sausage. The sausage wasn’t grainy in the slightest – just how I like them.

Speaking of flakey, let’s move on to the golden brown butteries (or rowies to some). Each of us cut a section to give them a try.

Sometimes there can be an overpowering salty taste in a buttery, but these were superb and boasted a mouth-watering buttery richness, so much so that they didn’t require any marg or butter as a topping. It was the same whether they were heated up or left cold.

A sourdough loaf, four seeded granary rolls and four softies were among the contents. Image: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson.

The softies, rolls and loaf were sampled the following day. A personal favourite of mine was the seeded granary rolls.

While all of the different breads were soft in texture with a sturdy yet thin and crispy crust, the rolls were slightly nutty in taste which tasted great with a layer of marg. The seeds also added a crunchy element that contrasted well with this.

The granary roll was on the heavier side, too, meaning I felt full for a while after consuming it.

Later that day, it was time for the treats. A strawberry and cream cupcake and an iced doughnut were on the menu.

The iced doughnut and cupcake. Image: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson.

The cupcake, delicate in texture and plain in flavour (not to be mistaken for bland), was adorned with gracefully piped pink and white buttercream icing.

However, the doughnut was the star of the show.

Not only was it a staggering size, but despite being in a Too Good To Go bag it had still managed to retain a lovely fluffy texture, as did the cupcake.

It was moist, too, and the iced glaze added a sharp sweetness to the treat that all of us loved.

General prices of the items:

  • 2x butteries (£0.45 each): £0.90
  • 1x iced doughnut: £1.70
  • 1x cupcake: £1.70
  • 1x sausage roll: £1.40
  • 1x pack of 4 softies: £1.40
  • 1x sourdough loaf: £3.30
  • 1x pack of 4 seeded granary rolls: £1.60

Total cost: £12

Total savings: £8.61

The contents. Image: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson.

Was it worth it?

I paid £3.39 for my Too Good To Go bag from The Bread Guy, on Thistle Street, Aberdeen.

There was nothing to fault about my first experience of reserving a mystery bag from the business. I made a great saving, the food was stellar and the pick up was a breeze.

For anyone struggling with the rising cost of living – or those who simply love bagging a bargain – I couldn’t recommend downloading the Too Good To Go app enough.

If you reside in or intend on passing Aberdeen in the future, then be on the lookout for bags available from one of The Bread Guy branches.

