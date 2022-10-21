Inverurie drinks firm Twice Buried Rum celebrates 12 months in business

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kevin Bonarius is struggling to believe it has been 12 months since the launch of his successful north-east spirit firm, Twice Buried Rum Co.

The 32-year-old, who works full-time as the chief operating officer at Garioch Sports Centre, brought his small-batch golden spiced botanical rum to the masses in October 2021.

In the past year, 2,500 of the 70cl bottles, priced at £35.99 each, have been sold and they are now stocked at more than 100 bars, restaurants, and shops in the north-east.

Kevin, from Inverurie, took time on the birthday of his hobby-turned-business two weeks ago to reflect on these achievements, among others.

“This has given us more ambition and passion to continue the Twice Buried journey into 2023 and beyond,” he said.

A year of growth

Twice Buried is a Caribbean-sourced rum, which includes a blend of local botanicals including strawberries from Barra Berries, honey produced by Deeside Honey, salted caramel, nutmeg, and cinnamon.

Before its launch date on Sunday, October 7 2021, 800 bottles were produced at Lost Loch Spirits Distillery in Aboyne – where the rum is still distilled.

The first two batches comprised 400 bottles each. The first batch sold out in as little as one week.

Kevin said: “This blew us away.

“Hitting 100 stockists in our first year was fantastic, too. It was a number we thought would take a couple of years to get to.

“Mostly though, a highlight would have to be the incredible support we have received from businesses and customers from the start towards what we are doing.

“We have taken fantastic enjoyment from the journey so far.”

The Braided Fig, The Albyn, The Bankhead Inn, Grampian Bar, Barrels & Botanicals, and Newmachar Hotel are among the stockists.

Kevin added: “We are looking to engage with as many licensed premises as we can and are offering 50ml samples to them to allow a try-before-you-buy type of idea.

“We are really focused on Grampian as our target area in the first two years. Our business was born here and we want it to be available in as many local establishments as possible. ”

‘Wow, what a tipple’

Twice Buried Rum Co, which boasts a team of three including Kevin, his partner Katie and Derek Emslie, who is responsible for business development, has been highly commended by customers.

One review, found on the business’ website, read: “A superb taste, lovely and mellow and gives a nice afterglow. Recommending to all my friends.”

Another said: “Wow. What a tipple! This is my new favourite Friday night drink.”

Kevin was nominated for Business Person of the Year at the Pride of Inverurie Awards, while the business itself has been nominated for several industry awards including New Start Business of the Year at the Elevator Business Awards 2022.

Kevin said: “Katie has started to get more involved. She’s a whizz on socials and has more of an eye for detail than I do.

“As for Derek, he has been hugely influential in Twice Buried achieving more than 100 stockists. He’s been out and about across the city and shire speaking to stockists about our product which has been well received.”

Overcoming rising costs

While the entrepreneur struggled to pinpoint any low points of the past year, the issue of rising costs was raised.

Almost every aspect of the rum’s production process has gone up in price in the past 12 months.

“The costs of glass we use have gone up by 20%,” Kevin said.

“As well as this, delivery charges have increased considerably, and the cost of botanicals and rum production have all increased, too.

“Rising costs have meant we have had to look at our bottle sale price, which has had to increase slightly from its price in 2021.”

A bottle of Twice Buried cost £34.99 on its launch but has been increased by £1 as a result of the rising costs.

He added: “We have started to order stock in larger volumes now to drive unit prices down.

“We now have confidence in that Twice Buried is a business with a product that is enjoyed by the public, which allows us to do this.

“We are passionate about our brand so we will continue to meet challenges head-on and adapt to the constantly changing lay of the land.”