Julia Bryce: We don’t realise the talent that’s cooking right under our noses

You’d be surprised at the talent that hides in the kitchens of the restaurants across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

I say surprised, because I was genuinely blown away by the dishes presented at the North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year Competition earlier this week.

A work of art is how I’d best describe most of them, with every tiny detail on the plate considered.

You have to know what you’re doing with ingredients in this competition, and while I definitely enjoy cooking, the scale this lot operate at is on a completely different level.

Cooking is something I do to distract myself and lose myself in my head. For those competing, it is their livelihood, and something they are immensely proud of.

The competition is also a chance to show off their skillset, and show off they did.

In my time I’ve certainly made a dish or two I’ve been exceptionally proud of. I’ve conquered Sunday roast, served steak to perfection, have shucked fresh oysters open (just) and have had plenty of fun with other food in general. But this perfection presented was absolutely mind-blowing.

And the best part?

It had been made by chefs who cook for those of us who live locally day-in-day out.

Representatives from Aberdeen’s Braided Fig, Cafe 83 in Kintore, Raemoir Hotel in Banchory and the Buchan Hotel in Ellon were just some of the talent presenting, with individuals from the Rothesay Rooms in Ballater and Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish in Aberdeen recognised with accolades in the Chef, Young Chef and Game Chef of the Year categories.

Some of these dishes showcased wouldn’t look out of place in the best restaurants in Scotland, some of which call the north-east home.

When compared to Edinburgh and Glasgow, Aberdeen is quickly talked down for its culinary offering, but I genuinely believe we have some of the best chefs in the country living and working here. That’s not forgetting the award-winning bartenders and outstanding front of house teams that make the hospitality scene what it is.

Looking north to the Highlands and Islands, again we are graced with more of the best restaurants in the country, many of whom support their local suppliers by investing in them and highlighting them to customers through the medium of their menus.

How lucky we are to be able to eat the quality of food we do.

Without this diversity, without our chefs having the space to experiment, push boundaries and showcase their talents outwith somewhat restrictive menus that we, as diners, sometimes demand, we’ll never know how lucky we are to have them cooking for us.

The North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year Competition took place yesterday where more than 20 chefs cooked up a variety of courses to be crowned the winner of their category.

The cooking competition took place at North East Scotland College whereas the awards was hosted at Aberdeen University’s Elphinstone Hall. The event is organised by Hospitality Training.

Some of the dishes presented…