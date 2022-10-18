Julia Bryce: We don’t realise the talent that’s cooking right under our noses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Julia Bryce: We don’t realise the talent that’s cooking right under our noses

You'd be surprised at the talent that hides in the kitchens of the restaurants across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.
Julia Bryce By Julia Bryce
October 18, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: October 18, 2022, 6:13 pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year Competition
From left: Judges of the North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year Competition - Joe Queen, Robin Austin and Kevin MacGillivray. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

You'd be surprised at the talent that hides in the kitchens of the restaurants across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

I say surprised, because I was genuinely blown away by the dishes presented at the North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year Competition earlier this week.

A work of art is how I’d best describe most of them, with every tiny detail on the plate considered.

Steven Castle of the Braided Fig plated up this dessert. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

You have to know what you’re doing with ingredients in this competition, and while I definitely enjoy cooking, the scale this lot operate at is on a completely different level.

Cooking is something I do to distract myself and lose myself in my head. For those competing, it is their livelihood, and something they are immensely proud of.

The competition is also a chance to show off their skillset, and show off they did.

In my time I’ve certainly made a dish or two I’ve been exceptionally proud of. I’ve conquered Sunday roast, served steak to perfection, have shucked fresh oysters open (just) and have had plenty of fun with other food in general. But this perfection presented was absolutely mind-blowing.

And the best part?

It had been made by chefs who cook for those of us who live locally day-in-day out.

Bob Miller came third in the Chef and Game Chef of the Year categories. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Representatives from Aberdeen’s Braided Fig, Cafe 83 in Kintore, Raemoir Hotel in Banchory and the Buchan Hotel in Ellon were just some of the talent presenting, with individuals from the Rothesay Rooms in Ballater and Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish in Aberdeen recognised with accolades in the Chef, Young Chef and Game Chef of the Year categories.

Some of these dishes showcased wouldn’t look out of place in the best restaurants in Scotland, some of which call the north-east home.

The North East Chef of the Year competition. Judges Joe Queen, Kevin MacGillivray and Robin Austin assessing the dishes.

When compared to Edinburgh and Glasgow, Aberdeen is quickly talked down for its culinary offering, but I genuinely believe we have some of the best chefs in the country  living and working here. That’s not forgetting the award-winning bartenders and outstanding front of house teams that make the hospitality scene what it is.

Looking north to the Highlands and Islands, again we are graced with more of the best restaurants in the country, many of whom support their local suppliers by investing in them and highlighting them to customers through the medium of their menus.

Chris Cusack of Raemoir Hotel. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

How lucky we are to be able to eat the quality of food we do.

Without this diversity, without our chefs having the space to experiment, push boundaries and showcase their talents outwith somewhat restrictive menus that we, as diners, sometimes demand, we’ll never know how lucky we are to have them cooking for us.

The North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year Competition took place yesterday where more than 20 chefs cooked up a variety of courses to be crowned the winner of their category.

The cooking competition took place at North East Scotland College whereas the awards was hosted at Aberdeen University’s Elphinstone Hall. The event is organised by Hospitality Training.

Some of the dishes presented…

Andrew Clark of Entier’s dessert. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Steven Castle of the Braided Fig’s main. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Fraser Rodman of Tarragon by Graham Mitchell’s main. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Fraser Rodman’s starter. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Andrew Clark’s dessert. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Steven Castle’s starter. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Connor Robb of Cafe 83 in Kintore’s main. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Andrew Clark’s main. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

