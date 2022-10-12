Top talent recognised as North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year Competition finalists announced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Top talent recognised as North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year Competition finalists announced

A competition which shines a light on some of the best hospitality talent in the north-east has returned.
Julia Bryce By Julia Bryce
October 12, 2022, 11:45 am
Photo of Julia Bryce
The 2019 winners of The North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year Competition. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
The 2019 winners of The North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year Competition. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

A competition which shines a light on some of the best hospitality talent in the north-east has returned.

The North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year Competition has returned after a two-year break following the coronavirus pandemic.

Organised by Hospitality Training Aberdeen, the team are delighted to welcome the return of one of the country’s most respected culinary contests.

In 2019, chefs including Colin Lyall of the Tor Na Coille hotel (pictured) plated their dishes for judges. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Taking place during the day at North East Scotland College on Monday October 17, the cooking competition will then be followed by an awards dinner later in the evening at Elphinstone Hall, Aberdeen University.

It puts a spotlight on the fresh talent coming out of the region’s kitchens and the commitment to excellence and innovation in our local restaurant scene.

Chefs cook up a storm in the competition to be crowned the best in their category. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The event is the largest regional culinary competition of its type in Scotland and it aims to raise levels of culinary excellence and encourage the use of the quality local ingredients being produced in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Each year, the best and most creative chefs compete for the top titles which can open doors to future success and create many industry opportunities.

The five categories include Senior Chef, Game Chef, Young Chef, Restaurant of the Year and Casual Dining of the Year.

The awards dinner will take place in Elphinstone Hall, Aberdeen. Image: Hospitality Training Aberdeen.

The competition relies on the support of the hospitality industry and its suppliers.

Newcomers Tarragon by Graham Mitchell, which opened just last month, and Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish, which launched just a few months ago have representatives in multiple categories.

Former winners of various accolades, Ballater’s Rothesay Rooms, make a return, as do Entier Ltd, The Braided Fig and many others.

Full list of finalists

Senior Chef of the Year

  • Darren Bate of NLB Street Food
  • Steven Castle of Braided Fig
  • Andrew Clark of Entier Ltd
  • Fraser Rodman of Tarragon by Graham Mitchell
  • Connor Robb of Cafe 83
  • Bob Miller of Buchan Hotel
  • Chris Cusak of Raemoir Hotel
  • Joe Gordon of Rothesay Rooms

Young Chef

  • Ross Boyd of Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish
  • Annemiek Daggert of the Glenfiddich Distillery
  • Jack Duncan of the Fife Arms Turriff
  • Renz Mangalile of The North Bar Peterhead
  • Nicol Smith of The Newburgh Inn

Game Chef of the Year

  • Paul Shaw of Banchory Lodge
  • Kayne Smith of Tarragon by Graham Mitchell
  • Joshua Ritchie of Aberdeen University
  • Alex Dando of The Newmachar Hotel
  • Cassie Wilton of Rothesay Rooms
  • Bob Miller of The Buchan Hotel
  • Lesley Lovie of Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish
  • Murray Dawson of Entier Ltd

Restaurant of the Year

  • Cafe Boheme (Paul Mair)
  • Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish
  • Tarragon by Graham Mitchell
  • Darroch Learg (Neil Hudson)

Casual Dining of the Year

  • Cove Bay Hotel, owner Guy Craig
  • Braided Fig, chef proprietor Steven Castle
  • Cafe 83 in Kintore

Karen Black, general manager of Hospitality Training is looking forward to the return of the event.

She said: “We are so grateful to our supporters, which make this key event happen.

“We want to celebrate the resilience of our local chefs and business owners after a tumultuous two years and a difficult economic situation many eateries are experiencing at the present time.

“Our special thanks go to our headline sponsors this year, Entier Ltd and Chefs North- East for their generosity and support.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Food and Drink

World Porridge Making Championship
Sarah Rankin: What it was like being a judge for the World Porridge Making…
Christmas cost of living
Mulled wine, turkey and Buck's Fizz: What Christmas classics are most likely to get…
The 2019 winners of The North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year Competition. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Restaurant Review: River House Restaurant in Inverness serves up an evening of sensational seafood
An Aberdeen bar will soon open with a massive ball pit, despite fears that high-spirited revellers could injure themselves
'Scotland's biggest ball pit' to open in new Aberdeen pub - but safety fears…
The 2019 winners of The North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year Competition. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Sweet treats: You won't be able to get enough of Nadiya Hussain's chocolate cookie…
The 2019 winners of The North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year Competition. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Lisa Williams knows her oats as she prepares to defend World Porridge Making Championship…
The 2019 winners of The North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year Competition. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
New tequila bar to pop-up for Aberdeen Cocktail Week
The 2019 winners of The North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year Competition. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Have your say: Which cocktail will be city favourite for Aberdeen Cocktail Week at…
The 2019 winners of The North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year Competition. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
The 6 best places to visit for a top-quality lunch in Elgin
The 2019 winners of The North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year Competition. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
'A friendly and welcoming space': Fochabers pub's lounge becomes coffee shop as drinking habits…

Most Read

1
cow train
Train services delayed after cow ‘refuses’ to mooove off Inverness to Aberdeen line
2
The 2019 winners of The North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year Competition. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Esplanade road closure causes traffic havoc
3
The 2019 winners of The North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year Competition. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
‘I wasn’t handsy’: Aberdeen MSP denies nightclub row claims but admits he ‘lost his…
2
4
The 2019 winners of The North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year Competition. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Keith care home’s ‘weak’ leadership facing deadline to improve after bed found wet with…
5
The 2019 winners of The North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year Competition. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Man, 35, arrested after car lands on roof following crash on Aberdeen’s Crown Street
3
6
The 2019 winners of The North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year Competition. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Prisoner given extended sentence after attack on Aberdeen Sheriff Court security guard
7
The 2019 winners of The North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year Competition. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
British Airways flight diverted to Aberdeen as passenger falls ill onboard
8
The 2019 winners of The North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year Competition. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
North-east man stabbed victim with steak knife after row over money
9
The 2019 winners of The North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year Competition. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Prolific Aberdeen teen striker Alfie Bavidge looks like scoring with every chance, says Neil…
10
The 2019 winners of The North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year Competition. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Violent reveller broke woman’s collar bone after 2am assault near kebab shop

More from Press and Journal

Two-car collision in Roseisle where road safety concerns have been issued
'We cannot continue to see cars in people's gardens' Douglas Ross vows to tackle…
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Townsend should stick close to his generational players for the…
The 2019 winners of The North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year Competition. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Caley Thistle Women, Westdyke and Grampian Ladies find out SWF Championship and League One…
lidl toy donations
Charities invited to sign up for Lidl's Christmas toy bank initiative to help struggling…
The 2019 winners of The North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year Competition. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Lossiemouth's Fergus Edwards faces the Quickfire Questions
The 2019 winners of The North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year Competition. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Wick Academy legend Richard Macadie on his illustrious career
The 2019 winners of The North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year Competition. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen graduate accused of double murder could have acted with 'diminished responsibility', court told
The 2019 winners of The North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year Competition. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Callum Murray wants Huntly to make their mark in Aberdeenshire Shield
The 2019 winners of The North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year Competition. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Ryan Crighton: Rent freezes will punish prospective tenants as well as landlords
2
The 2019 winners of The North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year Competition. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Daniel Sloss will give Aberdeen fans exclusive performance of his new global tour as…

Editor's Picks