Top talent recognised as North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year Competition finalists announced

A competition which shines a light on some of the best hospitality talent in the north-east has returned.

The North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year Competition has returned after a two-year break following the coronavirus pandemic.

Organised by Hospitality Training Aberdeen, the team are delighted to welcome the return of one of the country’s most respected culinary contests.

Taking place during the day at North East Scotland College on Monday October 17, the cooking competition will then be followed by an awards dinner later in the evening at Elphinstone Hall, Aberdeen University.

It puts a spotlight on the fresh talent coming out of the region’s kitchens and the commitment to excellence and innovation in our local restaurant scene.

The event is the largest regional culinary competition of its type in Scotland and it aims to raise levels of culinary excellence and encourage the use of the quality local ingredients being produced in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Each year, the best and most creative chefs compete for the top titles which can open doors to future success and create many industry opportunities.

The five categories include Senior Chef, Game Chef, Young Chef, Restaurant of the Year and Casual Dining of the Year.

The competition relies on the support of the hospitality industry and its suppliers.

Newcomers Tarragon by Graham Mitchell, which opened just last month, and Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish, which launched just a few months ago have representatives in multiple categories.

Former winners of various accolades, Ballater’s Rothesay Rooms, make a return, as do Entier Ltd, The Braided Fig and many others.

Full list of finalists

Senior Chef of the Year

Darren Bate of NLB Street Food

Steven Castle of Braided Fig

Andrew Clark of Entier Ltd

Fraser Rodman of Tarragon by Graham Mitchell

Connor Robb of Cafe 83

Bob Miller of Buchan Hotel

Chris Cusak of Raemoir Hotel

Joe Gordon of Rothesay Rooms

Young Chef

Ross Boyd of Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish

Annemiek Daggert of the Glenfiddich Distillery

Jack Duncan of the Fife Arms Turriff

Renz Mangalile of The North Bar Peterhead

Nicol Smith of The Newburgh Inn

Game Chef of the Year

Paul Shaw of Banchory Lodge

Kayne Smith of Tarragon by Graham Mitchell

Joshua Ritchie of Aberdeen University

Alex Dando of The Newmachar Hotel

Cassie Wilton of Rothesay Rooms

Bob Miller of The Buchan Hotel

Lesley Lovie of Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish

Murray Dawson of Entier Ltd

Restaurant of the Year

Cafe Boheme (Paul Mair)

Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish

Tarragon by Graham Mitchell

Darroch Learg (Neil Hudson)

Casual Dining of the Year

Cove Bay Hotel, owner Guy Craig

Braided Fig, chef proprietor Steven Castle

Cafe 83 in Kintore

Karen Black, general manager of Hospitality Training is looking forward to the return of the event.

She said: “We are so grateful to our supporters, which make this key event happen.

“We want to celebrate the resilience of our local chefs and business owners after a tumultuous two years and a difficult economic situation many eateries are experiencing at the present time.

“Our special thanks go to our headline sponsors this year, Entier Ltd and Chefs North- East for their generosity and support.”