Five-bedroom house with gym and games room scores high points

By Jacqueline Wake Young
October 26, 2022, 5:00 pm
Park House oozes style and luxury with open-plan spaces and the chance for indoor-outdoor living.
Park House oozes style and luxury with open-plan spaces and the chance for indoor-outdoor living.

Some homes simply have it all and Park House, in the village of Tarves, is one such property.

The five-bedroom detached house at 24 Duthie Road has been finished to an extremely high specification and has a number of exciting features that include a gym, games room and master bedroom with a roll-top bath in it.

Park House at 24 Duthie Road has some stand-out features and is highly energy efficient.

In these times of rising utility bills, potential buyers may be especially interested to know that Park House maintains excellent energy efficiency through modern-build standards and solar panels which heat the water.

Upon entering, you are immediately drawn into the property with its bright features throughout.

The spacious lounge has beautiful light decor, tiled flooring and a picture window that looks out to the front.

The light and bright lounge with large window to the front of the house.

Across from the lounge is bedroom number five which is currently being utilised as a home gym – so there’s no excuse not to get fit when you don’t even have to leave the house to do so!

To the rear of the home is the impressive white gloss kitchen which is fitted with a large centre island, moulded worktop and sink with instant hot water tap and a waste disposal unit.

The colourful lounge area is perfect for socialising next to the kitchen area.

This room is the heart of the house with space for dining furniture and a stylish second lounge for entertaining or relaxing.

Patio doors lead from here to the garden which allows for that indoor/outdoor lifestyle that so many people crave.

Also on the ground floor is the shower room and handy utility room.

A wooden, carpeted staircase leads to the first floor with Velux windows allowing lots of natural light on to the top floor landing.

The glamorous games room complete with bar.

The grand and spacious master bedroom has as its unique focal point a roll top bath on granite tiles.

This room additionally benefits from large sliding-door wardrobes offering excellent storage and an en suite shower room fitted with a double shower and two-piece white suite.

There are a further three bedrooms, two of which have built-in wardrobes with the third bedroom currently being utilised as a dressing room.

The master bedroom with roll-top bath on granite tiles.

Completing the accommodation is the family bathroom fitted with white three-piece suite.

Moving outside, the front garden is low maintenance with a large tarred area offering ample storage for multiple vehicles with a small border of Astroturf.

The rear has been lovingly laid out with granite patio slabs, areas of Astroturf and decking which is to remain along with the Pergola.

Finally, the piece de resistance is the large outbuilding which has been converted into a games room with loft storage.

The fifth bedroom is used as a gym at the moment.

Included in the sale will be all fitted floor coverings, curtains, blinds, some light fittings and light shades together with the integrated ovens, microwave, coffee machine, wine fridge, dishwasher and under-counter fridge, freestanding American fridge/freezer and washer/dryer.

The hanging kitchen pendants are available by separate negotiation.

Price over £420,000 with Aberdein Considine. Call 01358 721893 or visit the Aberdein Considine or aspc websites.

The inviting outdoor space at Park House.

Read more…

Check the average house prices and rents in your area with our Housing Market Tracker.

 

 

Editor's Picks

Most Commented