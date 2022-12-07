From trailer to bar: Ness Side Catering takes on two kitchen residencies in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
From trailer to bar: Ness Side Catering takes on two kitchen residencies in Inverness

By Karla Sinclair
December 7, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: December 19, 2022, 3:57 pm
From left, Kaspar Celitans, Emma Semple and Calvin Campbell. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
The owners of Ness Side Catering have gone from trailer to kitchen as they have taken up residence in two Inverness locations.

Fans of the food firm can now enjoy its mouth-watering grub at MacGregor’s on Academy Street.

Owners Emma Semple, Calvin Campbell and Kaspar Celitans are serving customers daily from noon to 9pm at the bar’s kitchen.

However, it doesn’t end there.

Mussels cooked in cider and sausage with mashed potatoes, both of which are available at MacGregor’s. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The trio, who have always had a keen interest in the food and drink industry, cater weddings at Bogbain Farm – and have done since late September. These weddings range from 60 to 130 guests.

Collaboration

Soon after the trio started at Bogbain, owners Bruce MacGregor and Jo de Sylva showed a keen interest to get them involved in their other business, McGregor’s.

“It all happened particularly fast and not planned,” says 25-year-old Emma, who lives in Lochardil.

“It started off with Bogbain, and then Bruce and Jo had spoken between themselves about us going into MacGregor’s, but this was planned for a later date next year.

Jo de Sylva. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“However, we got offered the amazing opportunity a couple of weeks after taking Bogbain on, which was scary but an incredible feeling.

“They were willing to work with us and believed in us so much to bring us to collaborate within both their businesses.”

Emma is responsible for the admin, accounts, and wages at Ness Side Catering, while Calvin and Kaspar, 35, both have cheffing experience.

The food

Ness Side Catering was founded in October 2015 by Emma’s mum, Anne Marie Fraser.

Emma joined 12 months later. However, she had been working in the catering industry alongside her family from the age of 15.

It wasn’t until June 2020 that Emma and Calvin took over Ness Side Catering. Kaspar, the newest director, got on board in October this year.

In terms of the menu, the business is known for its hearty street food offering. Burgers, loaded fries, and wraps, as well as brunch, breakfast and seafood dishes, and desserts are among the options.

Examples of former and current dishes served by Ness Side Catering include:

  • Homemade Cajun spiced chicken fillets in a warm toasted bun with crispy bacon, cheese, chipotle sauce, and coleslaw
  • A toasted wrap with barbecue chicken, mozzarella sticks, crispy streaky bacon, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, and iceberg lettuce served with Cajun fries, and coleslaw
  • Hastie & Dyce Butchers steak burger with cheese and onion, iceberg lettuce, and hot and spicy honey glazed chicken with garlic mayo
  • Seasoned curly fries, spicy chicken, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, and sweet chilli sauce
Kaspar, left, Emma, and Calvin have plenty of ideas and projects they are working on. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Calvin, from the Leachkin area, said: “We had always done street food, with our loaded fries and daily specials becoming particularly popular. The wilder the better.

“We have also had a few onsite catering contracts for national companies, including the BBC and Bam Nuttall.”

The 23-year-old went on to say: “Now from trailer to bar, we offer wedding and events catering at Bogbain and good homemade pub food from MacGregor’s using local produce from Hastie & Dyce Butchers, and Duncan Fraser’s.”

‘From trailer to bar’

Other than Kaspar joining the thriving team, the business has also recently welcomed three KPs and is due to bring a new chef on board.

Ness Side Catering has waiting staff for weddings and events at Bogbain, as well.

Both of the company’s food vans have been stored away for the meantime. However, its original wooden trailer is going to be used at Bogbain for a rustic, burger van-style option for catering.

Inside MacGregor’s, on Academy Street. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Emma said: “Starting at Bogbain and MacGregor’s has allowed Calvin to get back in a proper kitchen, work with another chef again, and have someone to bounce off.

“We loved the van and all the specials we could do but this is a new challenge and it has allowed us the chance to take our business to the next level and also pushed us to do so.

“Without this opportunity, we probably would have carried on as we were as it worked.”

Calvin added: “We have a lot of ideas and things we would like to do going forward. Right now we are riding the wave with our new challenges and opportunities while finding our feet.

“We hope to have our catering van back out as we had such a great following and some amazing customers who we wouldn’t be where we are today without them.”

