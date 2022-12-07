From trailer to bar: Ness Side Catering takes on two kitchen residencies in Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The owners of Ness Side Catering have gone from trailer to kitchen as they have taken up residence in two Inverness locations.

Fans of the food firm can now enjoy its mouth-watering grub at MacGregor’s on Academy Street.

Owners Emma Semple, Calvin Campbell and Kaspar Celitans are serving customers daily from noon to 9pm at the bar’s kitchen.

However, it doesn’t end there.

The trio, who have always had a keen interest in the food and drink industry, cater weddings at Bogbain Farm – and have done since late September. These weddings range from 60 to 130 guests.

Collaboration

Soon after the trio started at Bogbain, owners Bruce MacGregor and Jo de Sylva showed a keen interest to get them involved in their other business, McGregor’s.

“It all happened particularly fast and not planned,” says 25-year-old Emma, who lives in Lochardil.

“It started off with Bogbain, and then Bruce and Jo had spoken between themselves about us going into MacGregor’s, but this was planned for a later date next year.

“However, we got offered the amazing opportunity a couple of weeks after taking Bogbain on, which was scary but an incredible feeling.

“They were willing to work with us and believed in us so much to bring us to collaborate within both their businesses.”

Emma is responsible for the admin, accounts, and wages at Ness Side Catering, while Calvin and Kaspar, 35, both have cheffing experience.

The food

Ness Side Catering was founded in October 2015 by Emma’s mum, Anne Marie Fraser.

Emma joined 12 months later. However, she had been working in the catering industry alongside her family from the age of 15.

It wasn’t until June 2020 that Emma and Calvin took over Ness Side Catering. Kaspar, the newest director, got on board in October this year.

In terms of the menu, the business is known for its hearty street food offering. Burgers, loaded fries, and wraps, as well as brunch, breakfast and seafood dishes, and desserts are among the options.

Examples of former and current dishes served by Ness Side Catering include:

Homemade Cajun spiced chicken fillets in a warm toasted bun with crispy bacon, cheese, chipotle sauce, and coleslaw

A toasted wrap with barbecue chicken, mozzarella sticks, crispy streaky bacon, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, and iceberg lettuce served with Cajun fries, and coleslaw

Hastie & Dyce Butchers steak burger with cheese and onion, iceberg lettuce, and hot and spicy honey glazed chicken with garlic mayo

Seasoned curly fries, spicy chicken, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, and sweet chilli sauce

Calvin, from the Leachkin area, said: “We had always done street food, with our loaded fries and daily specials becoming particularly popular. The wilder the better.

“We have also had a few onsite catering contracts for national companies, including the BBC and Bam Nuttall.”

The 23-year-old went on to say: “Now from trailer to bar, we offer wedding and events catering at Bogbain and good homemade pub food from MacGregor’s using local produce from Hastie & Dyce Butchers, and Duncan Fraser’s.”

‘From trailer to bar’

Other than Kaspar joining the thriving team, the business has also recently welcomed three KPs and is due to bring a new chef on board.

Ness Side Catering has waiting staff for weddings and events at Bogbain, as well.

Both of the company’s food vans have been stored away for the meantime. However, its original wooden trailer is going to be used at Bogbain for a rustic, burger van-style option for catering.

Emma said: “Starting at Bogbain and MacGregor’s has allowed Calvin to get back in a proper kitchen, work with another chef again, and have someone to bounce off.

“We loved the van and all the specials we could do but this is a new challenge and it has allowed us the chance to take our business to the next level and also pushed us to do so.

“Without this opportunity, we probably would have carried on as we were as it worked.”

Calvin added: “We have a lot of ideas and things we would like to do going forward. Right now we are riding the wave with our new challenges and opportunities while finding our feet.

“We hope to have our catering van back out as we had such a great following and some amazing customers who we wouldn’t be where we are today without them.”