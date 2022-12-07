Highland Council freezes recruitment in bid to avoid redundancies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Highland Council freezes recruitment in bid to avoid redundancies

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
December 7, 2022, 5:00 pm
Highland Council can't guarantee no redundancies as it eyes £40.9m budget gap
Highland Council can't guarantee no redundancies as it eyes £40.9m budget gap

Highland Council has said it will make ‘no redundancies where possible’ as it presses bosses to find £15 million in budget savings.

In a bid to close its budget gap, it’s introduced a recruitment freeze and banned all non-essential spend.

The council has calculated that it will need an additional £40.9 million to deliver services next financial year.

That figure is based on an expected flat cash settlement coming from the Scottish Government budget announcement on 15 December.

However, if its core grant is reduced, the Highland Council’s budget gap could widen even further.

John Swinney will announce the Scottish Government budget on 15 December. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Figures provided in a report ahead of full council tomorrow, show that even in ‘normal’ times the council faces up to a £100 million shortfall in five years.

But with inflation soaring and national pay disputes ongoing, it warns the next few years will be even tougher than that.

Highland Council budget could include £100m savings

In the closing months of the current financial year, Highland Council looks set to overspend by nearly £9 million. They say this is down to £4 million unplanned spend on the national pay offer and £4.2 million in service overspends caused by inflation.

The council is also feeling the pain of the energy crisis, with its utility bills coming in £1.1 million over budget.

In the financial year 2023-2024, that budget gap looks set to quadruple.

Head of finance Ed Foster puts it bluntly:

“The potential budget gap of £40.9m for 2023/24 reflects the mismatch between
anticipated costs and income if the council is to deliver the same services in
the same manner as 22/23 and with a ‘flat cash’ Scottish Government grant.

“In short it would cost £40.9m more to deliver services than the income the council
expects to receive.”

Council rows back on ‘no redundancy’ strategy

The council has taken immediate steps to bring this under control. Just three months ago, a report for Highland Council referenced a “no redundancy” strategy.

However, in recent months the language has evolved. The council now refers to “no redundancies where possible”. It hopes to achieve this through stringent recruitment controls, including aiming to fill vacancies internally.

Highland Council is preparing to start the search for a new chief executive following Donna Manson’s resignation. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Nonetheless, an emergency item for tomorrow’s meeting requests permission to advertise for a replacement for chief executive Donna Manson. The top job comes with a salary of £159,499 with pay review pending.

At the same time, every service has been asked to produce savings ideas to take their delivery costs down by £15 million.

Councillors will discuss the approach at a meeting of full Highland Council tomorrow.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented