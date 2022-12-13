Julia Bryce: I’m sick of having awkward conversations around service charge in restaurants

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Julia Bryce: I’m sick of having awkward conversations around service charge in restaurants

I'm in the very privileged position of being able to eat out for a living. While it is a small part of my job, it's something I get to do more often than many.
Julia Bryce By Julia Bryce
December 13, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: December 13, 2022, 7:57 pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
Are you aware of what a service charge actually is? Image: Shutterstock
More recently I’ve witnessed prices of dishes and drinks rising on menus, but I’ve also seen first hand how restauranteurs are desperately trying to refrain from hiking prices too much in fear of losing custom as the cost of living increases.

Dining out isn’t cheap, and if you’ve refrained from eating out recently, I understand why. Costs for everything have sky rocketed, and you can’t blame venue bosses for taking action to safeguard their survival.

You just need to look at some of the bills of our restaurant reviews to see how prices have soared in the last six months.

Service charges and tips differ, but do all diners know this? Image: Shutterstock.

While our restaurant review team are there to showcase the menu and get a feel for the place so that you, the customers, can make an informed decision, there’s no denying getting a cheap, quality meal is becoming more challenging.

That said, it isn’t the final bill that has me raising my eyebrows. I’m happy to pay for quality food and service. It’s the service charge added at the bottom of the bill I have grown to have an issue with.

Now, I am the first person to put my hand in my pocket and ensure I’ve left a tip.

I’ve worked in hospitality and know all too well how much they can help. I used to use them for going out and petrol all the time. (The fact hospitality workers in some venues still have to depend on their tips to top up their wage says a lot as it is, but we’ll get into that another time).

I am very privileged to be able to eat out as part of my job, but diners need to be more aware as to what they are paying for. Image: Julia Bryce/DC Thomson

My main bugbear right now is that the conversation around service charge seems minimal, with many people not even understanding what it is.

Service charges and tips are different.

Tips vs service charge – what’s the difference?

Tips are described as “an uncalled for and spontaneous payment offered by a customer” by HMRC – so it is more a gift from the customer – while a service charge is “a charge set by the business for the service received, added to the bill as a compulsory or discretionary fee”.

This isn’t a gift and is a charge put on the bill by the venue for the service provided.

I’ve noticed venues across Scotland have been adding service charges for a while now, but many people think this is a tip.

At times it can be, but I have been informed that some venues are pocketing the service charge, and sometimes tips, too, meaning that money you left for the team doesn’t even make it into their pockets.

Remember to check what costs appear on your bill before paying. Image: Shutterstock

I’ve seen service charge rates as high as 12.5% and as customers start to struggle to justifying meals out with the cost-of-living crisis, I worry for the industry.

Most people I know will leave a 10% tip, but if you’re being charged for service, and then thinking about tipping on top of that, you’ll find that less and less money makes it into the hands of the staff.

False advertisement

Everyone is struggling and although I do understand why a service charge is there, when I find out it’s used to top up wages or is falsely advertised, that’s when it becomes a real issue for me.

Discretionary charges automatically added to bills without any explanation leave for a very awkward encounter if you choose to challenge them, never mind ask to not pay them.

Diners should ask where the money is going. Image: Shutterstock

Facing the individual who has been waiting on you all night and asking for the service charge to be removed makes me feel horrible.

But then why is it so easy for other cultures to do so? I’ve experienced it first hand, watching as some tourists refuse with the wave of a hand.

When it comes to tipping and service charges, my advice would be to ask the staff where the money you are leaving is going.

If they’re not seeing the money, they will likely tell you, and that way you can make an informed decision on whether you do or don’t pay up.

