Escape to the country in this £340k Turriff bolthole

By Rosemary Lowne
December 13, 2022, 5:00 pm
Countryside charm: Haughs of Meaggie offers the very best in countryside living with a three-bedroom home, annex, 3.5 acres of land and even its own internal kennelling. Photos supplied by Galbraith.
Countryside charm: Haughs of Meaggie offers the very best in countryside living with a three-bedroom home, annex, 3.5 acres of land and even its own internal kennelling. Photos supplied by Galbraith.

Enjoy a slower pace of life in this charming countryside retreat complete with a beautiful three-bedroom house, annex, 3.5 acres of land and internal dog kennels.

Located in Forglen, just five miles from the bustling market town of Turriff, the Haughs of Meaggie enjoys breathtaking views over to the Deveron Valley and the River Deveron.

In fact, it was the picturesque views that first caught James Fox and his wife Bekki’s eyes when they visited the home back in 2017.

“What first attracted us to the property was the rural situation and the incredible views,” says James.

Fine dining: The kitchen/dining area has all the right ingredients.

Peaceful setting

The couple, who had lived in busy towns for most of their lives, were so taken by the handsome home and the tranquility it offered, that they bought it.

Six years on – and many happy memories later – the couple have reluctantly put their amazing property on the market as they prepare to relocate due to their jobs.

“This has been our family home for a few years and we’ve made it our own,” says James.

“We love our house and the wonderful location but we are looking forward to a new chapter in our lives where we will find another place to call home.”

Cosy lounge: Snuggle up and enjoy the wonderful views in this beautiful family room.

Home with heart

First impressions are excellent as the driveway offers stunning views over the rolling countryside.

Expectations are exceeded even further in the two storey detached house where there is a superb sun terrace offering panoramic views.

The main house also has a hall, sitting room, three bedrooms, a dining kitchen, study area, two shower rooms, a bathroom as well as a family room/kitchen and utility room.

Over the years, James says the accommodation has been perfect for hosting parties.

“The location is ideal for having gatherings as there is no need to worry about disturbing the neighbours,” he says.

Dreams do come true: This attractive bedroom is where a good night’s sleep is guaranteed.

Self contained annex

Every inch of the home has also been designed to take advantage of the wonderful views with most of the front facing windows enjoying panoramic views.

Four years ago the main house was extended to provide a self-contained one-bedroom annex with a sitting room, dining room, kitchen and bedroom with en suite shower room.

Although the annex is currently private from the main accommodation, any new purchaser could incorporate the annex into the main house if desired.

The rest of the annex has an extensive workshop, storage areas and internal kennelling.

Supremely stylish: This room is the ideal place to unwind.

Recently upgraded

As part of the upgrade, all the doors, windows and the dormer roof have been replaced
while the house has also been decorated in clean subtle tones throughout with new carpeting has been laid on the staircase.

Creating a house suitable for their family was important to James and Bekki.

“We’ve modernised and put our own personal touch on it to make it our family home,” says James.

Modern interior: Every inch of this home has been thoughtfully designed to make the most of the wonderful countryside setting.

3.5 acres

Together with the stylish and modern accommodation, James believes it’s the spectacular views that will win people over.

“I think buyers will appreciate the views, the peacefulness and the incredible wildlife and rural lifestyle in general,” he says.

Outside, the lush green grounds extend to 3.5 acres with a high fenced paddock at the back of the steading which is suitable as a dog exercise area.

The garden also has an apple tree orchard and secluded areas in which to sit and enjoy the ever changing seasons.

Grass is greener: This photo perfectly illustrates the extensive gardens.

“What we’ve enjoyed most about living here is the amazing wildlife and peaceful living,” says James.

“It is such an idyllic location.”

In addition, there’s no shortage of outside storage space including a field shelter and two static caravans.

Calm and peaceful

Parking is also taken care of in the large gravelled parking area and driveway.

Asked who he thinks the property will suit next, James says: “Anyone who enjoys rural living and appreciates the wildlife and countryside.

“We lived in towns most of our lives and we loved living in the countryside where there was less noise and air pollution.”

Relax to the max: This bedroom is sure to give you sweet dreams.

To book a viewing

Haughs Of Meaggie, Forglen, Turriff, Aberdeenshire, is on the market for offers over £340,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Galbraith on 01224 007409 or check the website www.galbraithgroup.com.

 

