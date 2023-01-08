Sweet treats: Kick Veganuary off with these vegan black bean brownies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Sweet treats: Kick Veganuary off with these vegan black bean brownies

By Brian Stormont
January 8, 2023, 6:00 am
Black bean brownies Image: Biona
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Sweet treats recipe for menu, December 31 Picture shows; Black bean brownies. Biona. Supplied by Biona Date; Unknown

Veganuary is in full swing so this week’s Sweet Treats recipe is dedicated to one of the UK’s favourite bakes with a vegan twist.

This vegan black bean brownies recipe from Biona Organic is a different take on a traditional brownie recipe, and even uses products you may not usually expect to find in a usual brownie recipe.

That said, it is equally as delicious and is sure to put a smile on any visitors faces and would also make a great addition to any coffee morning meet ups you may have arranged with friends of family. Just be sure to not eat them all at once, sharing is caring after all…

For more baking or dessert inspiration be sure to check out our bank of recipes here. From sticky toffee pudding to cinnamon buns, there’s plenty to get your teeth into.

Vegan black bean brownies

Makes 16

Black bean brownies Image: Biona

Ingredients

  • 2 tins Biona Organic Black Beans, drained and thoroughly dried
  • 110g Biona Organic Coconut Oil
  • 100g coconut sugar
  • 170g Biona Organic Agave Syrup
  • ½ cup cocoa powder
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • 4 tsp vanilla extract
  • ½ tsp salt
  • 250g Biona Organic Apple Puree
  • 200g dairy free chocolate chips or finely chopped dark chocolate

Method

  1. Preheat your oven to 175C/155 Fan/330F/Gas Mark 3½ and grease a 20cm square pan.
  2. In a food processor or high-speed blender, add beans, coconut oil, coconut sugar, and agave syrup and blend.
  3. Add in the cocoa powder, baking powder, vanilla and salt. Blend again.
    Remove the centre of the food processor if using and add the apple puree. Stir to combine.
  4. Fold in ¾ of the chocolate chips.
  5. Pour the brownie mixture into the greased pan.
  6. Top with the rest of the chips.
  7. Bake for 60 minutes or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean.
  8. Let sit for 15 minutes before cutting.
  9. Cut into 16 brownies (or desired size). Serve and enjoy.

