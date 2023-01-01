Sweet treats: Strawberry carrot breakfast cake to start the day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sweet treats: Strawberry carrot breakfast cake to start the day

By Brian Stormont
January 1, 2023, 6:00 am
Strawberry carrot breakfast cake made with Comvita manuka honey. Image: Comvita
Strawberry carrot breakfast cake made with Comvita manuka honey. Image: Comvita

A sweet treat in the morning can go a long way. A slice of cake with a hot cup of tea or coffee can set you up for the day in more ways than one.

This strawberry carrot breakfast cake recipe is perfect for that.

Developed by nutritionist, Caitlin Rule, the bake is both delicious and loaded with vitamins, fiber, protein, and all the health benefits of manuka honey, without any refined sugar or dairy.

And yes, that even goes for the delicious frosting on top.

The trick to having this for breakfast, or just whenever you fancy a piece really, is baking it ahead of time.

By doing so, you’ll be able to slice away as and when you please and it means you’ll always have a tasty treat for those unexpected visitors who like to pop in from time to time.

If you are looking for more dessert or baking inspiration though, be sure to check out our delicious bank of different recipes here.

Strawberry carrot breakfast cake

Makes 1 cake

Strawberry carrot breakfast cake made with Comvita manuka honey. Image: Comvita

Ingredients

For the cake:

  • 2 cups grated carrot
  • 1 cup chopped strawberries (fresh or frozen)
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • ¼ cup Comvita UMF 5+ Manuka Honey
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 cup quick oats
  • 2 cups almond flour
  • 2 tsp baking powder
  • ¼ tsp salt

For the coconut honey frosting:

  • 2 tbsp melted coconut butter
  • 1 tsp Comvita UMF 5+ Manuka Honey
  • 2 tbsp milk of choice

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 160C/140 Fan/320F/Gas Mark 2½.
  2. Grease and line a mini loaf pan or square baking pan with baking paper.
  3. Combine the wet and dry ingredients together, then fold in strawberries.
  4. Spoon the mixture into the loaf pan and top with extra diced strawberries.
  5. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until toothpick inserted comes out clean.
  6. Mix together the frosting ingredients then drizzle on top and enjoy.

