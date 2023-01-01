Sweet treats: Strawberry carrot breakfast cake to start the day

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A sweet treat in the morning can go a long way. A slice of cake with a hot cup of tea or coffee can set you up for the day in more ways than one.

This strawberry carrot breakfast cake recipe is perfect for that.

Developed by nutritionist, Caitlin Rule, the bake is both delicious and loaded with vitamins, fiber, protein, and all the health benefits of manuka honey, without any refined sugar or dairy.

And yes, that even goes for the delicious frosting on top.

The trick to having this for breakfast, or just whenever you fancy a piece really, is baking it ahead of time.

By doing so, you’ll be able to slice away as and when you please and it means you’ll always have a tasty treat for those unexpected visitors who like to pop in from time to time.

Strawberry carrot breakfast cake

Makes 1 cake

Ingredients

For the cake:

2 cups grated carrot

1 cup chopped strawberries (fresh or frozen)

1 tsp vanilla extract

¼ cup Comvita UMF 5+ Manuka Honey

2 eggs

1 cup quick oats

2 cups almond flour

2 tsp baking powder

¼ tsp salt

For the coconut honey frosting:

2 tbsp melted coconut butter

1 tsp Comvita UMF 5+ Manuka Honey

2 tbsp milk of choice

Method

Preheat the oven to 160C/140 Fan/320F/Gas Mark 2½. Grease and line a mini loaf pan or square baking pan with baking paper. Combine the wet and dry ingredients together, then fold in strawberries. Spoon the mixture into the loaf pan and top with extra diced strawberries. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until toothpick inserted comes out clean. Mix together the frosting ingredients then drizzle on top and enjoy.