Aberdeen fast food outlet Aberdam in the running for three business awards

Aberdeen fast food outlet Aberdam has topped the list of finalists in the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) Scotland Awards.

Specialising in loaded Dutch fries and “smashed” burgers, the eatery has enjoyed strong growth since its start-up in 2021.

It now leads the pack as finalists in the start-up, community and larger small business categories.

After turning over £600,000 in its first year it is now on track to hit sales figures of more than £1.3 million in its second year.

The business has opened its second outlet in Glasgow and hopes to add more across Scotland.

‘Badge of honour’

Aberdam co-founder and director Michael Robertson said: “It’s hard to believe that our hard work has been recognised across three different categories – it really speaks volumes about the hard work of our team.

“It’s a well-received badge of honour to make it through to the finals and we can’t wait to share the good news!”

Aberdam is among 68 finalists who are in the running for 12 awards at the ceremony being held at the Grand Central in Glasgow next month.

Strong showing from north & north-east

Some of the other finalists from the north and north-east includes Peterhead’s Amity Fish Company, First Aid Training Co-operative in Nairn, Highland Campervans from Inverness, Banchory-based Grace May People, Revive Auto Innovations Aberdeen and Corinne Millar from Aberdeen business Kidsize is in the nominated for young entrepreneur of the year.

FSB’s Scotland regional chair Pauline Weddell said: “During these very challenging times for small businesses, it’s more vital than ever to celebrate the work that they do and the positive contributions they make to their communities.

“From self-employed tradespeople or contractors, to ambitious start-ups with their sights set on international markets, to firms that have been local fixtures for years, small businesses across the country are making a real difference – delivering services, creating jobs and generating revenues.

“Our awards showcase the very best of small business and give them the recognition they deserve.”

Make your views known

FSB Scotland has recently launched its “state-of-the-nation” survey project, The Big Small Business Survey.

They want to ask small business owners in Scotland an extended series of questions to capture a comprehensive snapshot of trading conditions and challenges across the country.

The aim is to give small businesses, and by extension the communities they represent, a voice so FSB can make sure their views continue to be represented to decision makers.

Leading the project is Stacey Dingwall, head of policy at FSB Scotland.

She said: “It has been an incredibly challenging time for businesses over the last couple years and 2023 looks like it could be even more difficult.

“That is why it is more important than ever to open a space up for small business owners to tell us what they are experiencing, what their challenges and ambitions are, and what effects local, national, global events are having on their businesses.

“By getting a comprehensive view of the small business community in post-pandemic Scotland we can make sure that our policy work continues to be evidence-based and decision makers locally and nationally are aware of what their needs.

“This survey is open to all small business owners, not just FSB members, so we encourage all operators to fill out the survey, have their say and ensure their voice is heard.”

Make your voice heard by filling out the survey here.