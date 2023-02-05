Tablet for the TikTok generation: Aberdeen’s Tabrifics puts modern twist on granny’s favourite treat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tablet for the TikTok generation: Aberdeen’s Tabrifics puts modern twist on granny’s favourite treat

By Andy Morton
February 5, 2023, 6:00 am
Tabrifics founder Johnathan Laing says tablet is too good to go under the radar. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Tabrifics founder Johnathan Laing says tablet is too good to go under the radar. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

A former Aberdeen accountant is using his father’s secret tablet recipe to entice a new generation to Scotland’s favourite traditional treat.

Johnathan Laing is the owner of Tabrifics, a Rosemount-based tablet maker that recreates his dad’s deliciously creamy tablet formula.

Tabrifics only launched in November, but Johnathan’s gold-foil-wrapped tablet squares – made using just four ingredients – are already finding their way into the north-east’s cafes and coffee shops.

And Johnathan wants to go further.

Keen to banish tablet’s outdated reputation as the preserve of community hall coffee mornings and visits to granny, he’s on a mission to modernise the Scottish staple.

Tabrifics has big plans for its gold-foil-wrapped tablet squares. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

“Tablet is traditionally seen as the stuff your granny makes,” he says. “The packaging, for example, has tartan on it and a Scottish flag and is lapped up by the tourists.

“But the treat itself is far too good not to be consumed by the general public.”

This is where Johnathan’s father comes in.

A family favourite on the Isle of Skye, where Johnathan is from, his dad’s tablet was lighter and creamier than other recipes.

To Johnathan, this made it perfect for attracting new converts to the slightly fusty world of traditional Scottish baking.

So, after reducing the sugar content to take the edge off tablet’s eye-watering calorie count, he rolled his sleeves up in the kitchen and got to work

Tabrifics can be found in cafes and coffee shops arounds the north-east. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

“It’s very easy to consume, and it’s very light and creamy,” he says of his dad’s tablet. “It’s not so brittle and hard like traditional tablets. It’s very much a modern take on traditional Scottish tablet.”

Why tablet-maker Johnathan started Tabrifics in Aberdeen

Despite that recipe in his back pocket, Johnathan might never have started Tabrifics if his first job after university had worked out.

The 24-year-old completed a first in accountancy at Heriot-Watt in 2020.

But when he moved to Aberdeen to work at a local accountancy firm, he discovered the profession didn’t suit him.

So when his professional exams started, he quickly sought an exit.

“I was looking at the partner everyday going, I don’t want to be here,” he says. “I just knew I didn’t want to commit another three-and-a-half years to this.”

With Tabrifics now up and running, Johnathan is working hard to get his tablet into more shops and cafes.

He says coffee shops love stocking the treat, which retails for about £3 per 72g bar, because it’s a little bit different to the usual home bakes and cakes.

Johnathan saw an opportunity with his dad’s tablet recipe. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

“It is absolutely spot on with a cup of coffee or a cup of tea,” he says.

Meanwhile, he’s working on new recipes to expand the Tabrifics range.

Next up; a mint-flavoured tablet, and perhaps even a coffee-flavoured one.

“I’d like to link up with a local coffee supplier and maybe that could be a wee partnership,” Johnathan says.

Tabrifics is on sale in cafes and coffee shops including Fat Batch, Ride in Banchory, and Craftsman and Hatch in Aberdeen. Check out Tabrifics on Instagram here for more details.

