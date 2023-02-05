Sweet treats: Brighten up every birthday with this colourful Rainbow cake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sweet treats: Brighten up every birthday with this colourful Rainbow cake

By Brian Stormont
February 5, 2023, 6:00 am
Make this rainbow cake for your next birthday celebration. Image: Denby
Make this rainbow cake for your next birthday celebration. Image: Denby

When it comes to birthday cakes, this rainbow version is sure to impress.

For those looking for a showstopper, we can’t recommend this recipe from Denby enough.

The pottery brand is known for their vibrancy and their passion for showcasing colourful and wholesome food.

As a result they have put together some colourful, “eat the rainbow” recipes and we could not resist this one for rainbow cake.

Rainbow cake

Make this rainbow cake for your next birthday celebration. Image: Denby

Ingredients

For 5 layers of sponge

  • 5 eggs
  • 250g margarine
  • 185g caster sugar
  • 250g self-raising flour
  • 2½ tsp baking powder
  • 2½ tsp vanilla extract
  • Food colouring

Sponge for 2 layers if preferred

  • 2 eggs
  • 100g margarine
  • 75g caster sugar
  • 100g self-raising flour
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • Food colouring

For the buttercream:

  • 285g softened salted butter
  • 510g icing sugar (sifted)
  • ½ tbsp vanilla extract

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180C/160 Fan/350F/Gas Mark 4 and grease and line 5 6” inch cake tins.
  2. Add all the sponge ingredients to a bowl and use an electric hand mixer to beat together. Alternatively use a stand mixer. Ensure the ingredients are thoroughly mixed.
  3. Split the mixture into 5 equal batches and colour as you desire. I did green, 2 shades of pink, yellow and a turquoise-blue.
  4. Transfer the coloured mixtures into the greased tins and bake for approximately 20 minutes until the cakes spring back when poked gently. If they do not, leave for a minute at a time and keep checking.
  5. Remove the tins from the oven and leave to cool for a couple of minutes in the tins before turning out onto a cooling rack and leaving to cool completely.
  6. While the cakes are cooling you can make the buttercream.
    Add the softened butter to a bowl or a stand mixer and beat for around 5 minutes on medium-high until light and fluffy.
    Gradually add in the icing sugar, beating thoroughly until it is all incorporated.
  7. Add the vanilla extract and beat until the buttercream is light and soft, ensuring you scrape down the sides.
    If the buttercream is too stiff, you can add in milk a tablespoon at a time until it is the correct consistency.
  8. To assemble the cake, first decide which order you want the colours to be in, then put a small amount of buttercream on the plate to keep your cake secure and add the first layer.
  9. Add a small amount of buttercream (remember you need enough for all 5 layers and the outside) and use a palette knife to spread it around the cake, allowing some to go over the sides as this can be used for your crumb coat later on.
  10. Repeat this with the remaining layers.
    Spread any of the icing that was overlapping or that squeezed out, around the outside of the cake with the palette knife.
  11. Add a little under half of the remaining buttercream to the top of the cake and use your palette knife to spread it over the top and ease it down the sides, scraping off any excess. This will make your crumb coat.
  12. Put the cake in the fridge to chill for around 30 minutes to firm up the icing.
    When the cake comes out of the fridge add the remaining icing to the top of the cake and spread it around the top and down the sides to coat the cake.
  13. If you have any remaining icing you can use a piping bag to add some decoration to the top of the cake.

Find more delicious, colourful recipes at

denbypottery.com/life-in-colour-food

