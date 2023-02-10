Former Howies restaurant in Aberdeen to reopen under new ownership as The Atrium this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former Howies restaurant in Aberdeen to reopen under new ownership as The Atrium this weekend

One of Aberdeen's beloved restaurants has underwent a makeover and a change of ownership as it reopens this weekend as The Atrium.
Julia Bryce By Julia Bryce
February 10, 2023, 5:00 pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
See inside the new The Atrium restaurant, Chapel Street, Aberdeen in the former home of Howies. From left: Darren, Brian and Ryan Clark. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Independent restaurant chain Howies, which also has venues in Edinburgh, boasted a popular eatery on Chapel Street that closed in 2020 as a result of the pandemic.

However, new owners Ryan Clark and his family, have reinvented the space and will welcome their first guests to The Atrium from tomorrow (Saturday February 11) at noon.

Inside The Atrium which was the former Howies restaurant. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The seven-day-a-week venture is a family affair, with Ryan’s brother, Darren, and his father Brian, also equal directors of the company.

His partner, mum, uncle and his brother’s partner are also involved, and even his gran and grandad have been lending a hand to get the venue ready for its opening. Ryan’s sister works full-time elsewhere and has been picking up shifts and his brother Christopher is involved as well.

The trio behind the business. Brothers Darren Clark (left) and Ryan (right) with their dad Brian (centre). Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The family had no previous experience in hospitality until they opened their first venue, The Scottish Embassy Pub in Aberdeen’s Merchant Quarter, in June 2020. They successfully reopened The Old Kings Highway last year and the Queen’s Hotel in Stonehaven June 2022. The Atrium is their fourth venue to have been renovated and opened in around two and a half years.

Passionate about keeping the venue as a restaurant to nod to the building’s history, Ryan and his family have been working since December 2022 to update the space and hire a new team.

Executive chef Alex Dando is looking forward to welcoming guests. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

More than 250 people applied for a job at The Embassy recently and so Ryan had a pool of people to pick from when recruiting for The Atrium which will serve “good, quality Scottish cuisine”.

They have hired around 20 members of staff and already have more than 40 across their venues.

The 40-year-old said: “There was a lot of interest in the restaurant and David Scott, who owns the Howies chain, loved my pitch for it so we were really chuffed to come to an agreement with him.

“We’re looking to keep it traditional and we’re aiming to offer good Scottish dining, keeping in mind the cost-of-living crisis. There’s so much history in this venue with it being Gerard’s before, and we want to make it a hub of activity. When the food stops we want it to be a place where they can listen to live music and dance, too.”

A different view inside the restaurant which will specialise in Scottish cuisine. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

What will the menu be like at The Atrium?

Showcasing fresh, locally sourced produce, Ryan and his family are passionate about the quality readily available food and drink in the area and have devised a menu to highlight it.

A lunchtime menu, which also boasts a lunchtime offer for two and three courses from noon to 2pm, plus an evening menu and an early evening dining menu (4-6pm)have all been devised for the venue.

The haggis spring roll is on the starter menu. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

For lunch, diners can expect a sandwiches, including a fish sarnie, a range of starters including traditional Cullen skink, haggis spring roll, bang bang cauliflower, duck bao buns to name a few, and a rang of mouth-watering mains.

They include everything from burgers to steak, to pasta dishes, fish and chips, a pie of the week, salads and a catch of the day for example.

Gressingham duck breast is one of the options on the main menu. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

He added: “We’re also aware that there’s 1,000 people heading into the Capital building in the coming weeks so we’ve designed an express lunch menu so that business workers can grab something to eat quickly.”

As for dinner, expect much the same for the starters, with the likes of Balmoral chicken, braised shin of beef, duck breast, and more making its way onto the main menu.

Gluten-free, dairy-free, vegetarian and vegan dietaries have been accommodated.

Panna cotta is perfect for those with a sweet tooth. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Live music to keep the night going

Live music has played a huge part in many of the family’s other venues and the same will go for The Atrium.

Acts or artists will be booked in advance and guests will be able to enjoy some music while dining and drinking at the restaurant, and Ryan says he’s fully encouraging customers to get up and dance later into the evening.

The cheeseboard. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

He added: “Live music is of real importance to us. We’ve focused on it in the other venues so we’ll look to bring that to The Atrium, too.

“The live music scene seems to be buzzing just now, so

Entrepreneurship is in the family’s blood as Ryan’s great grandfather owned books and top shops and participated in various markets. His grandfather sold Christmas merchandise in the quarter outside Marks and Spencer into his 70s and so the fourth generation is now playing its part in Aberdeen’s history.

The Atrium is open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. For more information visit www.facebook.com/TheAtriumAberdeen

