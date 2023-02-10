Former Howies restaurant in Aberdeen to reopen under new ownership as The Atrium this weekend

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

One of Aberdeen’s beloved restaurants has underwent a makeover and a change of ownership as it reopens this weekend as The Atrium.

Independent restaurant chain Howies, which also has venues in Edinburgh, boasted a popular eatery on Chapel Street that closed in 2020 as a result of the pandemic.

However, new owners Ryan Clark and his family, have reinvented the space and will welcome their first guests to The Atrium from tomorrow (Saturday February 11) at noon.

The seven-day-a-week venture is a family affair, with Ryan’s brother, Darren, and his father Brian, also equal directors of the company.

His partner, mum, uncle and his brother’s partner are also involved, and even his gran and grandad have been lending a hand to get the venue ready for its opening. Ryan’s sister works full-time elsewhere and has been picking up shifts and his brother Christopher is involved as well.

The family had no previous experience in hospitality until they opened their first venue, The Scottish Embassy Pub in Aberdeen’s Merchant Quarter, in June 2020. They successfully reopened The Old Kings Highway last year and the Queen’s Hotel in Stonehaven June 2022. The Atrium is their fourth venue to have been renovated and opened in around two and a half years.

Passionate about keeping the venue as a restaurant to nod to the building’s history, Ryan and his family have been working since December 2022 to update the space and hire a new team.

More than 250 people applied for a job at The Embassy recently and so Ryan had a pool of people to pick from when recruiting for The Atrium which will serve “good, quality Scottish cuisine”.

They have hired around 20 members of staff and already have more than 40 across their venues.

The 40-year-old said: “There was a lot of interest in the restaurant and David Scott, who owns the Howies chain, loved my pitch for it so we were really chuffed to come to an agreement with him.

“We’re looking to keep it traditional and we’re aiming to offer good Scottish dining, keeping in mind the cost-of-living crisis. There’s so much history in this venue with it being Gerard’s before, and we want to make it a hub of activity. When the food stops we want it to be a place where they can listen to live music and dance, too.”

What will the menu be like at The Atrium?

Showcasing fresh, locally sourced produce, Ryan and his family are passionate about the quality readily available food and drink in the area and have devised a menu to highlight it.

A lunchtime menu, which also boasts a lunchtime offer for two and three courses from noon to 2pm, plus an evening menu and an early evening dining menu (4-6pm)have all been devised for the venue.

For lunch, diners can expect a sandwiches, including a fish sarnie, a range of starters including traditional Cullen skink, haggis spring roll, bang bang cauliflower, duck bao buns to name a few, and a rang of mouth-watering mains.

They include everything from burgers to steak, to pasta dishes, fish and chips, a pie of the week, salads and a catch of the day for example.

He added: “We’re also aware that there’s 1,000 people heading into the Capital building in the coming weeks so we’ve designed an express lunch menu so that business workers can grab something to eat quickly.”

As for dinner, expect much the same for the starters, with the likes of Balmoral chicken, braised shin of beef, duck breast, and more making its way onto the main menu.

Gluten-free, dairy-free, vegetarian and vegan dietaries have been accommodated.

Live music to keep the night going

Live music has played a huge part in many of the family’s other venues and the same will go for The Atrium.

Acts or artists will be booked in advance and guests will be able to enjoy some music while dining and drinking at the restaurant, and Ryan says he’s fully encouraging customers to get up and dance later into the evening.

He added: “Live music is of real importance to us. We’ve focused on it in the other venues so we’ll look to bring that to The Atrium, too.

“The live music scene seems to be buzzing just now, so

Entrepreneurship is in the family’s blood as Ryan’s great grandfather owned books and top shops and participated in various markets. His grandfather sold Christmas merchandise in the quarter outside Marks and Spencer into his 70s and so the fourth generation is now playing its part in Aberdeen’s history.

The Atrium is open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. For more information visit www.facebook.com/TheAtriumAberdeen