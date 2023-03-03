‘Prices have just shot up’: Cafes feel the squeeze as tomato and cucumber costs soar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Prices have just shot up’: Cafes feel the squeeze as tomato and cucumber costs soar

By Andy Morton
March 3, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: March 3, 2023, 8:04 pm
Fruit and veg shortages are beginning to hit cafes including Lettcue Eat Healthy in Peterhead. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Fruit and veg shortages are beginning to hit cafes including Lettcue Eat Healthy in Peterhead. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

North and north-east cafes are paying as much as double for tomatoes and cucumbers as shortages rock the UK.

Inverness coffee bar XOKO, which features tomato-heavy Mexican dishes on its menu, says wholesale costs for tomatoes have jumped from about £10-14 to more than £20 in the past two weeks.

XOKO’s Inverness wholesaler has also hiked cucumber prices up to £1.50 each from about £1.

Co-owner Tristan Aitchison says he is still able to get hold of the fruit and veg he needs. However, rising costs have put extra pressure on a business already buffeted by energy price hikes and staff shortages.

Tristan Aitchison at XOKO coffee bar in Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“When you’re paying £20 for a box [of tomatoes], then obviously, that’s a big chunk of your profit coming out of that,” Tristan says.

Colin Redman, owner of the Birdhouse Café in Banchory, has also been shocked by recent wholesaler costs.

“Prices have just shot up,” he says. “It’s about 35-40% up at the moment – it’s massive.”

Colin adds that only some items are more expensive, and that his wholesaler, Turriffs of Montrose, keeps him well-informed of any changes.

And, like Tristan at XOKO, he is pleased not to face the same shortages as the supermarkets, where salad items such as tomatoes, cucumbers and red peppers are being rationed, if stock is available.

“I’ve considered selling some of my red peppers on eBay,” Colin jokes.

Colin Redman is considering selling peppers online. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Plenty of tomatoes but eggs prices through the roof

In Peterhead, Lorraine Duthie is in good spirits.

Her cafe, Lettuce Eat Healthy, has so far side-stepped the salad shortages.

“We have been quite lucky,” she says. “We’ve had no problems getting any supplies at all.”

Lorraine gets her fruit and veg from Scotland’s major wholesale markets, in Edinburgh and Glasgow. Prices have gone up a little, but she’s still able to run her business.

“At the moment for any hospitality business, if you’re making money, you’re absolutely doing brilliant,” she says. “But even if you’re just breaking even, and maybe just making a little bit more, then you’re doing good.”

XOKO makes a lot of tomato dishes. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

But while cafes still have access to fruit and veg, egg supplies are causing bigger headaches.

Shortages caused prices to start rising in November, and have yet to let up.

“When we first started seven years ago, we were paying £5 for five dozen eggs,” Lorraine says. “Now, we’re paying £12.”

