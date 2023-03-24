Aberdeen entrepreneur, 22, to launch new ice cream truck on city’s beachfront – with sights set on Glasgow and Edinburgh expansion

The Aberdeen food and drink scene is full of influential young entrepreneurs. And if you head to the city’s beachfront next month, you’re likely to stumble across one.

At the age of 22, Natanael Turcu is no stranger to the hospitality industry. But it’s the ice cream market that he’s particularly familiar with.

“I love desserts,” says Natanael, who resides in the city centre. “And I love the feeling when a customer buys something from me and leaves with a big smile.”

Originally going into business with his twin brother Beniamin in 2021 – which I had the pleasure of sharing with Press and Journal readers ahead of the firm’s launch – the entrepreneur is taking it forward solely.

And local ice cream lovers are in for a treat.

Scoops at Aberdeen beach

Natanael and Beniamin took over Bucksburn-based ice cream parlour Scoops at the tail end of 2021 before opening its doors in January last year.

While its doors are now closed, Natanael has confirmed his plans to open his own Scoops ice cream truck at Aberdeen beach next month.

He will also be collaborating with his brother Samuel Turcu-Georgescu, the owner of The Highlander Cafe Bus. The truck will be positioned alongside it.

Natanael said: “The business was struggling because of the coronavirus.

“Scoops was based in Bucksburn but because it was quite far away from the city center we decided to take advantage of the beach and make a collaboration with the Highlander Cafe Bus to be next to them.”

Scoops ice cream truck will officially open in mid-April and the business owner can’t wait to start welcoming customers.

Beachgoers can either take away a sweet treat or enjoy it on The Highlander Cafe Bus.

Expanding to Glasgow and Edinburgh

In terms of the menu, there isn’t just ice cream – supplied by Rizza’s of Huntly and Arran Ice Cream – on the cards.

“We also have waffles,” says Natanael, who also works in joinery. “And every two weeks, we’ll bring in different flavours of milkshakes and freakshakes.”

There will be 12 ice cream flavours available to request in a cone or tub and customers can personalise their order with a range of different toppings.

Dairy creamy vanilla, mint chocolate chip, raspberry ripple, rum and raisin, and strawberry are some potential flavours to expect.

The Aberdeen entrepreneur is already thinking ahead with aspirations of launching Scoops in other locations in Scotland.

He added: “The goals I have for the next year are to have another shop in the city centre. And after, to grow our brand in different cities like Glasgow and Edinburgh.

“I love running a business, no matter how much or how many hours I work. It’s an entirely new world and you learn something new every day.”

Natanael also “wishes good luck” to other budding entrepreneurs like himself who take the leap and follow their business dreams.