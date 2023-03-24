Peterhead players behind management duo Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan, says Conor O’Keefe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead players behind management duo Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan, says Conor O’Keefe

Club favourites in interim charge at Balmoor after departure of David Robertson

By Jamie Durent
Conor O'Keefe, left, in action for Peterhead
Conor O'Keefe, left, in action for Peterhead. Image: Duncan Brown

Conor O’Keefe insists the Peterhead players will throw their weight behind interim management duo Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan.

Brown and Strachan are in temporary charge of the team after the Blue Toon board decided to axe manager David Robertson earlier this week.

Peterhead find themselves in the mire at the foot of League One, having won just once in 12 under Robertson and conceding 32 goals.

While the Blue Toon are on the lookout for an experienced caretaker manager to see them through until the end of the season, the reins have been handed to two of the club’s more senior players.

Brown had been part of the coaching setup under Robertson’s predecessor Jim McInally, filling the void that Simon Ferry left at the end of the last campaign. This is Strachan’s first foray into coaching.

It remains to be seen how long they will be required for but the Peterhead players need to rally behind them, starting with tomorrow’s game against Alloa Athletic.

Peterhead’s Jordon Brown takes a strike against Kelty Hearts. Image: Duncan Brown

“We didn’t really expect it (Robertson leaving) but the club has made the decision, so now it’s just about giving our full commitment to Ryan and Jordon,” said O’Keefe.

“It was a bit of a surprise to see the manager leave but chairmen have to make these decisions and you’ve got to respect that.

“The two of them will take to it really well. They brought a high intensity to training and it was short, sharp, to get the boys going again.

“It’s hard to keep together when you’re not winning games but you have got to do it. You’ve got to keep your heads up after a defeat.

“We’ve still got a chance to make the play-offs.”

O’Keefe eyeing return from knee injury

Former Elgin City winger O’Keefe signed a new two-year deal with the club last week, extending his stay at Balmoor until 2025.

He has been out since November with a troublesome knee injury, which eventually required surgery, but he could make his return in the next four weeks.

Conor O'Keefe nets for Peterhead against Kelty Hearts. O'Keefe is a former Elgin player.
Conor O’Keefe nets for Peterhead against Kelty Hearts. O’Keefe is a former Elgin player

It has been a frustrating spell on the sidelines but O’Keefe was keen to stick around and prove to the club he was worth a new deal.

“I owed the club my loyalty,” he said. “They stuck with me, paid for my rehab and the consultant.

“It’s a club I want to be at. After a long injury, it’s good to be back, but it probably won’t be until next season when I get my full sharpness back.

“I damaged my meniscus and had a small tear in my medial ligament, which came just from landing from a header.

“When I was doing my rehab, I felt like I was getting stronger but every time I went to run, there was a clicking sensation in my knee. I went for an MRI and that’s when they found the tear.”

Jamie Durent: Peterhead in desperate need of an identity

