Health cafe The Key opens new Altens branch – but owner is aiming for nationwide success

Fans of The Key are in for a treat as owner Jonny has opened a new branch in Altens, Aberdeen.

By Karla Sinclair
Jonny Smith outside the new Altens location. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Jonny Smith outside the new Altens location. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

The team at health cafe The Key has much to celebrate as their latest branch recently opened in Altens.

However, managing director Jonny Smith has his sights set on much more.

The Key now boasts two locations in the north-east, the other of which is based in Westhill Shopping Centre.

Jonny initially launched the business in July 2020 at Regent Quay in Aberdeen before opening branches at the city’s Transition Extreme and in Inverurie. These venues have now closed as Jonny looks to focus on the Westhill and Altens branches.

The Key cafes offer calorie controlled meals among other things. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Offering up a variety of tasty calorie controlled meals as well as premium grade coffee and fresh smoothies, The Key is dedicated to offering healthier options.

Jonny, a former professional footballer, received the keys to the new Hareness Road premises on Tuesday March 21. The cafe was opened to the public that same day.

“We have a few things which we would like to do to finish it,” says Jonny, “But we were too excited to get open, so we will do this in the coming weeks.”

Growth for The Key

The new facility was designed specifically for the brand by landlords Euan and Nicola Dunbar. The renovation took roughly three months.

“When we first met, they [Euan and Nicola] asked if I would be interested in taking on a premises on their lorry park,” Jonny said.

“Although I was keen, I didn’t think it would be the perfect location for us to grow our brand. But having had further discussions it was clear that it was.

The Altens Lorry Park was the chosen location for the new cafe. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

“Nicola and Euan heard the story about how we aimed to make healthier food easier to access for everyone and our visions aligned.

“We collaborated and came up with designs for the newly renovated facility to be set up for our prep meals focusing on a large kitchen, which has been a great asset to the business.”

Jonny is aiming for the branch to bring something different to locals and surrounding businesses.

He added: “We want this facility to break into the corporate and business sector.

“Whilst the cafe will be designed for customers to enjoy our signature food, which has been popular since launching the business, we want to offer offices the chance to get platters and bulk orders for their team.”

Healthy offering is key to success

Four full-time members will be taken on to operate The Key in Altens, which is open from 7am to 5pm Monday to Friday.

Customers can order from the menu or the ever-changing specials list.

An all-day breakfast, protein pancakes, a granary breakfast roll with a choice of fillings, and avocado on toast are among the options as well as cakes, takeaway meals, and teas and coffees.

Jonny inside the new location. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Jonny said: “The new location should be fantastic for the growth of The Key.

“It is great that our customers are supporting us and that people are biting in to the concept of ‘unlocking a healthier lifestyle‘.”

Going nationwide

“We are lucky to have formed a fantastic team who are all ambitious and want The Key to continue to grow,” the director went on to say.

“We have very clear goals to expand further and go nationwide with our services.”

Despite this, Jonny plans to concentrate on “getting settled” in Altens before expanding further.

The counter area. Image: Wullie Marr /DC Thomson

“We are working with an app designer which will allow customers to pre-order their food for specific pick-up times,” he added.

“Again, we are always thinking about what will make things easier for customers and we feel that pre ordered pick ups will make a big difference, especially on a quick lunch break from work.”

