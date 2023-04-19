New pictures of ‘Jimmy Savile’ house in Glencoe prompt fresh calls for action

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

These new images show the current condition of disgraced children’s television and radio presenter Jimmy Savile.

The house, Allt-na-Reigh, in Glencoe, has been repeatedly targeted by vandals.

The dilapidated property is open to the elements and in the last few weeks, more roof tiles have fallen off and parts of the interior have been damaged by fires.

The house was put up for auction and currently belongs to the family of retailer Harris Aslam, who consulted with the community on how to renovate it.

But so far no work has progressed on the site, and last year Highland Council rejected plans for a modern property to be built there.

Nothing left

Now fresh photos have been shared on the Abandoned and Derelict Scotland Explores Facebook page, showing how the site – which has not been occupied since Savile’s death in 2011 – currently looks.

Photographer Lauren Watt said she wanted to see it for herself, and that there is “nothing left” of the disgraced star’s life at the house.

Over the years, the cottage has had several slogans daubed on its walls – which had been whitewashed years earlier in an effort to deter vandals.

The word “paedo” was written on the side of the hillside house, which Savile bought in 1998. Among previous slogans was scrawled “Jimmy the beast”.

‘Absolute disgrace’

Fresh calls have now been made for the two-bedroom property to be demolished, or given a new lease of life.

Once home to mountaineering legend Hamish McInnes, who formed the Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team and was responsible for pioneering the wider mountain rescue movement in Scotland, it has been suggested it should be given to a climbing club.

One local, who did not want to be named, said: “It is an absolute disgrace that the house is being left to ruin.

“No one wants it there, but no one can agree on a way forward.”

Fort William and Ardnamurchan councillor Angus MacDonald called for a resolution to end deliberation over the future of the house.

He said: “‘My view is that the building should be gifted to a climbing club or similar.

“This would result in a satisfactory result for most.”

Mr Aslam’s representative has been contacted for comment.