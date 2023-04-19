New pictures of ‘Jimmy Savile’ house in Glencoe prompt fresh calls for action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

New pictures of ‘Jimmy Savile’ house in Glencoe prompt fresh calls for action

Pictures shared online show the former home of Savile is fast falling into disrepair.

By Louise Glen
The former Jimmy Saville house in Glen Coe is rapidly deteriorating, Image: Lauren Watt.
The former Jimmy Saville house in Glen Coe is rapidly deteriorating, Image: Lauren Watt.

These new images show the current condition of disgraced children’s television and radio presenter Jimmy Savile.

The house, Allt-na-Reigh, in Glencoe, has been repeatedly targeted by vandals.

The dilapidated property is open to the elements and in the last few weeks, more roof tiles have fallen off and parts of the interior have been damaged by fires.

The house was put up for auction and currently belongs to the family of retailer Harris Aslam, who consulted with the community on how to renovate it.

But so far no work has progressed on the site, and last year Highland Council rejected plans for a modern property to be built there.

Jimmy Savile house in Glen Coe is now graffiti-covered with the worst of the language blanked out. Image: Lauren Watt.

Nothing left

Now fresh photos have been shared on the Abandoned and Derelict Scotland Explores Facebook page, showing how the site – which has not been occupied since Savile’s death in 2011 – currently looks.

Photographer Lauren Watt said she wanted to see it for herself, and that there is “nothing left” of the disgraced star’s life at the house.

The ceiling and walls on the Saville home appear to have fallen in. Image: Lauren Watt.

Over the years, the cottage has had several slogans daubed on its walls – which had been whitewashed years earlier in an effort to deter vandals.

The word “paedo” was written on the side of the hillside house, which Savile bought in 1998. Among previous slogans was scrawled “Jimmy the beast”.

‘Absolute disgrace’

Fresh calls have now been made for the two-bedroom property to be demolished, or given a new lease of life.

Once home to mountaineering legend Hamish McInnes, who formed the Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team and was responsible for pioneering the wider mountain rescue movement in Scotland, it has been suggested it should be given to a climbing club.

There is nothing left belonging to Saville in the house. Supplied by Lauren Watt.

One local, who did not want to be named, said: “It is an absolute disgrace that the house is being left to ruin.

“No one wants it there, but no one can agree on a way forward.”

Fort William and Ardnamurchan councillor Angus MacDonald called for a resolution to end deliberation over the future of the house.

Recent poor weather means that deterioration in the last few months has been rapid. Image: Lauren Watt.

He said: “‘My view is that the building should be gifted to a climbing club or similar.

“This would result in a satisfactory result for most.”

Mr Aslam’s representative has been contacted for comment.

Posters appear to have been put up inside the building. Image: Lauren Watt.
The ceiling is falling in. Image: Lauren Watt.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Two black and one white lambs have been taken. Image: Police Scotland.
Three newborn lambs taken from building near Culloden Moor
To go with story by Ben Hendry. Caithess stock images Picture shows; Camps Bar. Wick. Ben Hendry/DCT Media Date; 17/04/2023
Derelict site in Wick to be transformed with new seating area outside Camps Bar
Whyte and Mackay
Whyte and Mackay gets green light for Invergordon warehouse, despite concerns over the 'angel's…
The A82 between Altnafeadh and Achallader will be getting resurfaced. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
A82 Highland roadworks to result in overnight closures and 23-mile detour for commuters
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A Shetland building contractor has been fined ?9,000 for serious health and safety failings that left a worker with severe injuries Picture shows; The ladder against the house and the side from which Thomas Marshall fell. Property in Seafield, Lerwick. Supplied by Crown Office Date; Unknown
Building firm fined over worker's roof fall that caused severe brain injury
Caladh Sona care home in Talmine, Sutherland. Image: Google Maps.
Sutherland care home closure could force residents to relocate 30 miles
The proposed Shetland Way would take in some of the most spectacular sights on the islands. Image: Steve Mathieson/VisitScotland
New long-distance walking route in Shetland could generate £41 million for islands economy
Chairwoman of Dalwhinnie Community Council Jen Dickinson criticised Network Rail for spending more than £30,000 to install security gates and fencing at Ben Alder level crossing instead of finding a more appropriate solution. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Campaigners urge Network Rail to meet them to find solution to Dalwhinnie level crossing…
Raymond Mackintosh (left) playing against Inverness Thistle
Former striker's goal to attend reunion sees him travel across the world
Potholes are an increasing issue in Caithness Image: Caithness Roads Recovery.
Highland road campaigners call for pothole report to 'urgently' be released

Most Read

1
Riverbank School is located in the Tillydrone area of Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Police called to Aberdeen primary after teacher assaulted by child with knife
2
Jim Goodwin with Duk during his time as Aberdeen manager. Image: SNS
Former boss Jim Goodwin insists Duk will make Aberdeen millions – as striker closes…
3
The incident took place at Soul on Union Street. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Man in the dock over alleged serious assault in Soul
4
Westpark School is one of the schools being considered for closure. Image: Paul Glendell.
Exclusive: Council reveals plans to shut schools – with six in Northfield under threat
5
Ryan McAndrew leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man apologises to Stonehaven residents after performing sex act in high heels and thong
6
To go with story by Adele Merson. Aberdeen City Council should within weeks have the power to force entry to council properties in order to install new smoke alarms. Picture shows; Aberdeen's Marischal College. . Marischal College, Aberdeen. . Supplied by DCT Media. Date; Unknown
Aberdeen City Council force entry to flats in multi-storeys to install new smoke alarms
7
DR Macleod vehicles are a familiar sight on Scottish roads. Image: DR Macleod.
Assurances made after Highlands and Islands haulier DR Macleod acquired by Danish firm
8
Carol-Anne Scroggie was jailed for putting non-existent lottery scratchcard wins through the system while working at Watermill Filling Station in Fraserburgh. Image: DC Thomson.
Jail for petrol station worker who stole £75,000 in scratchcard swindle
9
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Readers react as Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen is sold
10
Ross Jack
Ross Jack reflects on frustrating campaign as Rothes prepare to face Huntly

More from Press and Journal

CR0042224 Highland League game between Keith and Brechin City. Anthony McDonald of Brechin, centre, tries to get away from Keith's Kieran Yeats. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Brechin win at Keith to set up final day title showdown with Buckie
Frank Lefevre
'Formidable advocate with razor-sharp mind': Aberdeen solicitor Frank Lefevre dies aged 88
Aberdeen Women celebrate with Bayley Hutchison after she netted the winner against Dundee United. Image: Stephen Dobson/Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women secure back-to-back SWPL 1 wins with 4-3 victory over Dundee United
Image shows a dark SUV on fire just before the bridge carrying North Deeside road on the AWPR. Image: DC Thomson.
Emergency services called to burning vehicle on the AWPR near Milltimber
The Typhoons were in a tight diamond formation. Image: Jasperimage
RAF Lossiemouth Typhoons spotted practising stunning display for King's coronation
Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie is sent off against Ross County by referee Euan Anderson. Image: Shutterstock
PFA Scotland accuse SFA of 'fairness and justice' failings after appeals panel hand Aberdeen's…
Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA.
Full timeline in SNP finance crisis as party treasurer quits
Police at the scene of a crash on at the A96 at McVeigh's near Colpy in January. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Road markings and signs on A96 at Colpy to be reviewed to improve safety…
The cost of refurbishing the nursery at Aberlour Primary School has risen to £1.017m. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Moray Council paying rent to store £260k unused temporary nursery units in Aberdeenshire
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. A case into wildlife crimes collapsed after it emerged police lied to members of the public Picture shows; A case into wildlife crimes collapsed after it emerged police lied to members of the public. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Sheriff clears gamekeeper after hearing evidence police lied about investigation

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]