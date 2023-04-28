First look inside Ballater’s new restaurant Fish Shop ahead of its opening

Tomorrow marks the grand opening of Ballater’s new restaurant Fish Shop which is opening in the former Rothesay Rooms.

The 40-cover restaurant is the latest venue of Artfarm, the company behind The Fife Arms in Braemar as well as London’s Mount Street Restaurant and The Audley Public House.

Seafood lovers are in for a treat as Fish Shop has been created for those who enjoy freshly caught seafood which is ethically sourced.

It is managed by the husband-and-wife team executive chef Marcus and general manager Jasmine Sherry.

Restaurant and fishmonger

The restaurant boasts an adjoining fishmonger which opened its doors to the public yesterday. Its opening hours are 10am to 4pm from Tuesday to Saturday.

Here, customers can expect a seasonal selection of fish and shellfish arriving early each morning.

This seafood will come from the same boats and providers as the restaurant. It opens Wednesday to Sunday (and bank holiday Mondays) from noon to 3pm for lunch and 6pm to late for dinner.

Whilst the menu is focused on shellfish and day boat fish, it also features select game and meat and vegetables from surrounding farms and estates.

‘Ballater has a thriving community’

Fife-born Ewan Venters, local property owner and chief executive officer of Fish Shop owners Artfarm, “can’t wait” to open the venue’s doors.

He went on to say: “We considered Fish Shop for some time. Ballater has a thriving hospitality and retail community, and it was important to us that it complemented the existing offerings in the area.

“We have received tremendous support.”

Design elements in the restaurant will centre on a contemporary colour palette with highlights of natural wood, black and antique bronze found on floors and tabletops.

Russell Sage Studio has designed the interiors, while local artist Helen Jackson was commissioned to create a 120 basket-weave fish shoal suspended from the ceiling.

Ewan added: “This area is not only a stunning destination for many but also home to some fantastic producers and suppliers, and we have been fortunate enough to meet some wonderful fishermen passionate about their catch.

“It has also been a pleasure to support local artists and craftspeople who have helped bring a sense of place to the restaurant and fishmonger.”

Head chef and Braemar resident Marcus Sherry said: “We’ve had lovely support and many kind words from our neighbours already.

“We are all really looking forward to opening our doors and welcoming everyone to Fish Shop.”

Step inside Fish Shop…

Visit www.fishshopballater.co.uk for bookings. Alternatively, call 01339 720250 or email mail@fishshopballater.co.uk.