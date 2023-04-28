First look inside Ballater’s new restaurant Fish Shop ahead of its opening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First look inside Ballater’s new restaurant Fish Shop ahead of its opening

The Fish Shop officially opens its doors tomorrow and we've got an exclusive look behind the scenes...

The restaurant interior of Fish Shop. Image: Supplied by Artfarm | Fish Shop
The restaurant interior of Fish Shop. Image: Supplied by Artfarm | Fish Shop
By Karla Sinclair

Tomorrow marks the grand opening of Ballater’s new restaurant Fish Shop which is opening in the former Rothesay Rooms.

The 40-cover restaurant is the latest venue of Artfarm, the company behind The Fife Arms in Braemar as well as London’s Mount Street Restaurant and The Audley Public House.

Seafood lovers are in for a treat as Fish Shop has been created for those who enjoy freshly caught seafood which is ethically sourced.

Expect plenty of seafood dishes on the menu at Fish Shop. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

It is managed by the husband-and-wife team executive chef Marcus and general manager Jasmine Sherry.

Restaurant and fishmonger

The restaurant boasts an adjoining fishmonger which opened its doors to the public yesterday. Its opening hours are 10am to 4pm from Tuesday to Saturday.

Here, customers can expect a seasonal selection of fish and shellfish arriving early each morning.

This seafood will come from the same boats and providers as the restaurant. It opens Wednesday to Sunday (and bank holiday Mondays) from noon to 3pm for lunch and 6pm to late for dinner.

Whilst the menu is focused on shellfish and day boat fish, it also features select game and meat and vegetables from surrounding farms and estates.

‘Ballater has a thriving community’

Fife-born Ewan Venters, local property owner and chief executive officer of Fish Shop owners Artfarm, “can’t wait” to open the venue’s doors.

He went on to say: “We considered Fish Shop for some time. Ballater has a thriving hospitality and retail community, and it was important to us that it complemented the existing offerings in the area.

“We have received tremendous support.”

Design elements in the restaurant will centre on a contemporary colour palette with highlights of natural wood, black and antique bronze found on floors and tabletops.

Marcus Sherry, head chef at Fish Shop. Image: Supplied by Artfarm | Fish Shop

Russell Sage Studio has designed the interiors, while local artist Helen Jackson was commissioned to create a 120 basket-weave fish shoal suspended from the ceiling.

Ewan added: “This area is not only a stunning destination for many but also home to some fantastic producers and suppliers, and we have been fortunate enough to meet some wonderful fishermen passionate about their catch.

“It has also been a pleasure to support local artists and craftspeople who have helped bring a sense of place to the restaurant and fishmonger.”

Head chef and Braemar resident Marcus Sherry said: “We’ve had lovely support and many kind words from our neighbours already.

The adjoining fishmonger. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“We are all really looking forward to opening our doors and welcoming everyone to Fish Shop.”

Step inside Fish Shop…

Inside the venue. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Fish Shop is the latest restaurant to open in Ballater. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The restaurant can seat 40 diners in one sitting. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Fish Shop opens to the public tomorrow. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Diners will appreciate the attention to detail in the interior. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Bookings can be made online or via phone or email. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Visit www.fishshopballater.co.uk for bookings. Alternatively, call 01339 720250 or email mail@fishshopballater.co.uk.

