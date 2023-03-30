Ballater’s former Rothesay Rooms to open as 40-cover seafood restaurant and fishmonger Fish Shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Ballater’s former Rothesay Rooms to open as 40-cover seafood restaurant and fishmonger Fish Shop

While works at Fish Shop are currently underway, we have all you need to know about the exciting new Ballater seafood restaurant and fishmonger.

By Karla Sinclair
Fish Shop will launch at the end of April. Image: Supplied by Lotus | FISH SHOP 
Fish Shop will launch at the end of April. Image: Supplied by Lotus | FISH SHOP 

Ballater’s former Rothesay Rooms will soon be home to a new 40-cover seafood restaurant and adjoining fishmonger as Fish Shop prepares to open its doors.

The latest venture of Artfarm, the company behind The Fife Arms in Braemar as well as London’s Mount St. Restaurant and The Audley Public House, Fish Shop will launch on Saturday April 29 on Netherly Place.

It has been designed to cater to locals and seasonal visitors alike and will celebrate the heritage and traditions of fishing in Scotland.

A glimpse of how Fish Shop will appear on completion. Image: Supplied by Lotus | FISH SHOP

Managed by the husband-and-wife team executive chef Marcus and general manager Jasmine Sherry, Fish Shop has been created for those who enjoy freshly caught seafood which is ethically sourced.

Food and drink

Fish Shop is committed to being low-waste from fit-out to packaging. Even the smoking techniques use zero-emission charcoal.

Customers can expect a modern and laid-back feel in the 40-cover seafood restaurant.

The menu will focus on shellfish and day boat fish with the addition of select game, meat and vegetables from surrounding farms and estates.

Dishes include partan bree, velvet crab soup, cape wrath oysters, barbecue whole plaice, and Shetland mussels. Pork from Balnault Farm and seasonal-game-based plates will also be on offer.

Beers by Six Degrees North Brewery. Image: Chris Sumner

On the drinks front, biodynamic and low carbon footprint wines chosen from British and European vineyards are among the options – including Blanc de Noirs from Ancre Hill Estates in Monmouthshire, Wales.

There will also be products from Eight Land Organic Spirits and Six Degrees North Brewery.

A group table has also been included at the back of the restaurant, partially blurred by a recycled cast net.

Seating up to 12 guests, it was created from a salvaged, old ‘tender boat’ that was once pulled around Ardnamurchan and the Western Isles and has been in storage for more than two decades.

Adjoining fishmonger

The adjoining fishmonger will offer seafood from the same boats and providers as the restaurant, with a seasonal selection of fish and shellfish arriving early each morning.

A range of seaweeds, preserved seafood, Scottish Blackthorn Salt, other store cupboard essentials and daily deliveries of seasonal vegetables can also be found alongside a selection of wine.

Fish dishes can be ordered for local delivery or collection in-store.

They include a dozen cape wrath oysters mignonette, with lemon and tabasco, Fish Shop fish pie, and fillet of Peterhead hake topped with an Invercauld Estate wild garlic crust, to name a few.

Attention to detail

While works are still underway to transform the seafood restaurant and fishmonger, we can expect great things from its interior.

Russell Sage Studio has designed the interiors with high eco-credentials in finishes, furniture, and lighting.

Design elements will centre on a contemporary colour palette with highlights of natural wood, black and antique bronze found on floors and tabletops.

All paint used is zero VOC, and coverings on banquettes and bar stools use low-carbon leather from Muirhead near Glasgow.

All timber and timber veneers are FSC-certified, and table bases are reclaimed and resealed.

Wall lights and portholes have been salvaged from ships, and fabrics are made from natural linen and cotton manufactured in Ayrshire.

Local artist Helen Jackson was commissioned to create a 120 basket-weave fish shoal suspended from the ceiling, floating above the dining room, using willow she had grown herself.

Executive chef Marcus said: “Everyone is really looking forward to the opening next month.

The former Rothesay Rooms will be transformed with a new look.

“We’ve learnt so much about fishing in Scotland and around the UK and have gotten to know some incredible producers and suppliers over the past year.

“I have been experimenting a lot with friends and family on various dishes, so I’m looking forward to being able to share them with guests and customers of the fishmongers.

“Ballater already has some fantastic places to find great food. My wife and I live locally in Braemar so shop and enjoy Ballater often. I’m looking forward to being part of the restaurant and retail community here.”

How long has Fish Shop been in development?

The Press and Journal revealed the possibility of a seafood restaurant opening in the former Rothesay Rooms on Netherly Place in Ballater in November 2021.

The building, formerly a Co-op, was brought back to life by the Duke of Rothesay, now King Charles, to help the community bounce back from flooding in late 2015.

It went on to welcome diners as a top restaurant before relocating to the Old Royal Station nearby in May, leaving the space unoccupied.

Artfarm, an English hospitality and development firm run by Manuela and Iwan Wirth, then lodged plans with Aberdeenshire Council to explain the new vision for the spot.

King Charles, the Duke of Rothesay, accompanied by Camilla the Duchess of Rothesay, at the former Rothesay Rooms in 2016. Image: Kami Thomson

Papers lodged with the council by Crathie-based Moxon Architects pledged to keep the “small retail offering”, while running the site as a restaurant and take-away.

They stated: “The restaurant provides year-round facilities for both local and tourist use, contributing to a positive experience of the area.

“The expansion of cuisine and fresh produce for Ballater supports the vitality and economic diversity of the village.”

Fish Shop is a proud supporter of both the River Dee Trust and the Ocean Recovery Project. Guests are invited to make a discretionary donation of £1 per table towards these two charities which will be matched.

Tags

