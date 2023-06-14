Aberdeen police seize vehicles and hand out fines following Beach Boulevard car meet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen police seize vehicles and hand out fines following Beach Boulevard car meet

The large unofficial car meeting has raised concerns amongst some in the community.

By Cameron Roy
There were over a hundred cars on the scene at the Beach Boulevard. Image: Pharic Tyrie.
There were over a hundred cars on the scene at the Beach Boulevard. Image: Pharic Tyrie.

Vehicles were seized and fines handed out during an unofficial car meet in Aberdeen at the weekend.

More than 100 car fans from across Scotland descended on Aberdeen for meet at the Beach Boulevard.

The event was billed as a chance for car enthusiasts to showcase their vehicles, many of which had been modified. As well as cars, there was a Harley-Davidson motorcycle in the line up – with participants coming as far as Shetland and Fife.

Steven Smith, a car enthusiast who attended the meetup, said the event was a good opportunity to meet up with his friends from all over Aberdeenshire.

Large crowds of car-lovers gathered in Aberdeen. Image: Pharic Tyrie.

He said: “It was a brilliant night and a good catch-up with people that I haven’t spoken to for years who all share the same interests in cars.”

Dozens of clips from the night have been shared on social media sites, including TikTok.

@struan167_._

what a night it was at the Aberdeen not so mini meet #carscene #aberdeen #aberdeennotsominimeet

♬ sweet nothing – spedupsongs

Police crackdown on Beach Boulevard antisocial behaviour

But while the majority followed the rules and enjoyed the “buzz” of Saturday’s event, police said there was still some antisocial behaviour.

There were complaints about a number of cars being parked along the pavement, leaving little room for pedestrians.

There were also reports of “really bad driving” as some drivers took to “showing off”.

In total, police said:

  • 14 antisocial behaviour orders were handed out
  • 13 fixed penalties were issued
  • Three vehicles were seized for anti-social behaviour
  • One vehicle seized for document offences
  • One vehicle was defective

Chief Inspector Martin Macdougall said: “We were made aware of an unofficial car meet organised at Aberdeen beach on Saturday, June 10.

“Officers attended and the vast majority of car enthusiasts behaved responsibly.”

Many of the cars had been specially customised. Image; Keiron Tumilowicz.

Calls for organisers to work with police

The Beach Boulevard has long been a meeting point for car enthusiasts.

In 2005, the then Grampian Police became the first in Scotland to use dispersal powers to tackle the infamous “Bouley Bashers”.

Councillor Sandra Macdonald attended Saturday’s event with police, and said while she recognises local concerns about noise and potential dangers of so many cars being in the area at the same time, there is plenty of opportunity.

The Labour member said: “People who live and work in the area are concerned about what they see as haphazard events where no one is accountable, and I wanted to see it for myself.

“I found it noisy, vibrant and at times edgy. The work and investment that have gone into some of the vehicles lining the roads were very much on show.

Veteran councillor Sandra Macdonald was previously Aberdeen Labour group leader.

“The other side of the coin was that some of the driving by those involved appeared risky and even reckless, and the police had to take action over a number of offences.

“I can see the positives of young people meeting up in a public place where action can be taken if required, rather that joy-riding dangerously on country roads.

“But I hope the organisers will work with the police to get rid of unacceptable behaviours, to find the most appropriate place for these meets and to protect the safety and sense of security of local residents in and near the Beach Boulevard in my ward.”

‘People rightly expect some peace and quiet’

Local councillor for George St and Harbour Desmond Bouse believes the noise levels in the area have left his constituents concerned.

The Liberal Democrat said: “This is an issue that has been raised persistently by constituents over my year on the council.

“People rightly expect some peace and quiet during the evenings in their own home, the noise levels during these unauthorised car rallies is totally unacceptable and I’m glad the police are taking it seriously.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Buildings, sea and beach with wildfire.
Fire breaks out beside Aberdeen beach
Henry Stephen, left, died after the incident in Rosehill Crescent, Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.
Police watchdog to investigate death of man following assault on Aberdeen’s Rosehill Crescent
Scottish fire and rescue appliance
Helicopter called to water bomb wildfire near Torlundy
The exterior of Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Lawyer admitted taking 'some money' from OAP, embezzlement trial told
A turbine at the Kincardine wind farm.
SSEN Transmission investing £10 billion to support offshore wind in Scotland
Suzanne Horne and Jennifer Bromley, owners of Almondine, are to open within Harvey Nichols in Edinburgh. Image: Almondine
Aberdeen patisserie firm Almondine to open within prestigious Edinburgh department store
The incident happened on the B9002 between Insch and Kennethmont. Image: Google Maps
'Sleepy' Morrisons delivery driver caused crash that broke man's back and left him in…
Engineers are working to repair sections of the West Highland Line affected by flooding.
Rail services disrupted by signalling fault as engineers work to repair west coast line
Will Gillingham at Cove Rangers' Balmoral Stadium. Image: Cove Rangers.
Will Gillingham: Defender's journey from national champion in New Zealand to beaches of California...…
One of the new ranger's responsibilities will be to promote the use of Moray's core paths.
New core paths ranger job could go ahead using Moray wind farm cash