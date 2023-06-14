Aberdeen police seize vehicles and hand out fines following Beach Boulevard car meet

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Vehicles were seized and fines handed out during an unofficial car meet in Aberdeen at the weekend.

More than 100 car fans from across Scotland descended on Aberdeen for meet at the Beach Boulevard.

The event was billed as a chance for car enthusiasts to showcase their vehicles, many of which had been modified. As well as cars, there was a Harley-Davidson motorcycle in the line up – with participants coming as far as Shetland and Fife.

Steven Smith, a car enthusiast who attended the meetup, said the event was a good opportunity to meet up with his friends from all over Aberdeenshire.

He said: “It was a brilliant night and a good catch-up with people that I haven’t spoken to for years who all share the same interests in cars.”

Dozens of clips from the night have been shared on social media sites, including TikTok.

Police crackdown on Beach Boulevard antisocial behaviour

But while the majority followed the rules and enjoyed the “buzz” of Saturday’s event, police said there was still some antisocial behaviour.

There were complaints about a number of cars being parked along the pavement, leaving little room for pedestrians.

There were also reports of “really bad driving” as some drivers took to “showing off”.

In total, police said:

14 antisocial behaviour orders were handed out

13 fixed penalties were issued

Three vehicles were seized for anti-social behaviour

One vehicle seized for document offences

One vehicle was defective

Chief Inspector Martin Macdougall said: “We were made aware of an unofficial car meet organised at Aberdeen beach on Saturday, June 10.

“Officers attended and the vast majority of car enthusiasts behaved responsibly.”

Calls for organisers to work with police

The Beach Boulevard has long been a meeting point for car enthusiasts.

In 2005, the then Grampian Police became the first in Scotland to use dispersal powers to tackle the infamous “Bouley Bashers”.

Councillor Sandra Macdonald attended Saturday’s event with police, and said while she recognises local concerns about noise and potential dangers of so many cars being in the area at the same time, there is plenty of opportunity.

The Labour member said: “People who live and work in the area are concerned about what they see as haphazard events where no one is accountable, and I wanted to see it for myself.

“I found it noisy, vibrant and at times edgy. The work and investment that have gone into some of the vehicles lining the roads were very much on show.

“The other side of the coin was that some of the driving by those involved appeared risky and even reckless, and the police had to take action over a number of offences.

“I can see the positives of young people meeting up in a public place where action can be taken if required, rather that joy-riding dangerously on country roads.

“But I hope the organisers will work with the police to get rid of unacceptable behaviours, to find the most appropriate place for these meets and to protect the safety and sense of security of local residents in and near the Beach Boulevard in my ward.”

‘People rightly expect some peace and quiet’

Local councillor for George St and Harbour Desmond Bouse believes the noise levels in the area have left his constituents concerned.

The Liberal Democrat said: “This is an issue that has been raised persistently by constituents over my year on the council.

“People rightly expect some peace and quiet during the evenings in their own home, the noise levels during these unauthorised car rallies is totally unacceptable and I’m glad the police are taking it seriously.”